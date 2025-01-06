header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 6
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Feb. 21: VIA Cyber Crime the Invisible Threat Luncheon
| Monday, Jan 6, 2025
VIA Cyber Crime Luncheon

Join VIA and leading experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a Cyber Crime the Invisible Threat luncheon presentation, Friday, Feb. 21 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.

Detective Sergeant Peter Hish a cybercrime investigations expert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Alith Saengchanh a cybersecurity advisor from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will be presenting at the luncheon.

Discover how cybercrime, an invisible but pervasive threat, can jeopardize an organization’s security, disrupt operations and severely impact financial stability.

This session will delve into real-world examples of cyber breaches, the costly consequences of neglecting cybersecurity and actionable steps to fortify defenses. Learn about cutting-edge strategies and services, including vulnerability scanning, risk assessments and threat mitigation techniques, that can safeguard both public and private sector organizations from cyber threats.

Whether a business leader, IT professional or policymaker, this event is designed to empower all with knowledge and tools to make data-driven decisions, reduce risk and strengthen resilience in today’s digital landscape.

Stay ahead of all invisible threats.

Members: $45

Non-Members: $55

To register visit the VIA website.

01-06-2025 SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
01-03-2025 Judge Blocks Parts of California Law to Protect Kids From Social Media
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Jan. 8: Ceremony Honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
A memorial highway dedication ceremony honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the site of Kuredjian’s memorial on Poe Parkway and Stevenson Ranch Parkway.
Jan. 8: Ceremony Honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Princess Cruises Announces Diamond Anniversary Voyage
Princess Cruises, known around the world as “The Love Boat,” is celebrating six decades of delivering dream vacations and happiness to millions of cruisers with a special 14 day 60th Anniversary Mexican Riviera Voyage, departing from the Port of Los Angeles on Dec. 6.
Princess Cruises Announces Diamond Anniversary Voyage
High Wind Warning, Dust Advisory for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
High Wind Warning, Dust Advisory for SCV
Feb. 4: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Funburger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Unit J, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 4: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
COC Splits Tourney Games, Falls in Championship Round of Cougar Holiday Classic
College of the Canyons mens basketball split its two games of the 34th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic, topping Orange Coast College on day one before falling to tourney champions Mt. San Antonio College in the finale.
COC Splits Tourney Games, Falls in Championship Round of Cougar Holiday Classic
Valladares Announces Committee Assignments for Legislative Session
California State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced her eight committee assignments for the 2025-26 legislative session, including being asked to serve as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Governmental Organization, the Health Committee and the Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Valladares Announces Committee Assignments for Legislative Session
CHP’S New Year’s Crackdown Nets Arrests, Highlights Traffic Dangers
The California Highway Patrol wrapped up its New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period with 481 DUI arrests during the 30 hour campaign, averaging one arrest every four minutes.
CHP’S New Year’s Crackdown Nets Arrests, Highlights Traffic Dangers
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2024 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the 2025 Awards and Installation beginning with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception Friday, Jan. 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
Jan. 6-12: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 12.
Jan. 6-12: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!
Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit.
Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!
Jan. 20: Join The City’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.
Jan. 20: Join The City’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
CSUN Ties School Record for Threes in 95-65 Win at Fullerton
California State University, Northridge Men's Basketball knocked down 17 threes, tying a school record for a game, in a 95-65 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Titan Gym.
CSUN Ties School Record for Threes in 95-65 Win at Fullerton
Castaic Animal Care Center Seeks Volunteers
The County of Los Angeles’ Department of Animal Care and Control relies on volunteer support from the community to provide the additional public service and animal care programs that are vital to a healthy community.
Castaic Animal Care Center Seeks Volunteers
Jan. 9: Arts Commission to Discuss Agreement with Santa Clarita PAC
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Jan. 9: Arts Commission to Discuss Agreement with Santa Clarita PAC
March 15: 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
The 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and Bus Tour will be held Saturday, March 15, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
March 15: 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination
California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread through coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants.
As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination
UPDATE: LASD Computer Dispatch System Back with ‘Temporary Fix’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
UPDATE: LASD Computer Dispatch System Back with ‘Temporary Fix’
Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.
Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Registration is open for the Winter 2025 Adult 7-on-7 Flag Football League which will have its first meeting 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
The members of the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center will present the 15th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K, benefiting Students Off And Running of Santa Clarita 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 23 at Valencia Town Center in Valencia, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
