Feb. 21: VIA Cyber Crime the Invisible Threat Luncheon

Join VIA and leading experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a Cyber Crime the Invisible Threat luncheon presentation, Friday, Feb. 21 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.

Detective Sergeant Peter Hish a cybercrime investigations expert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Alith Saengchanh a cybersecurity advisor from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will be presenting at the luncheon.

Discover how cybercrime, an invisible but pervasive threat, can jeopardize an organization’s security, disrupt operations and severely impact financial stability.

This session will delve into real-world examples of cyber breaches, the costly consequences of neglecting cybersecurity and actionable steps to fortify defenses. Learn about cutting-edge strategies and services, including vulnerability scanning, risk assessments and threat mitigation techniques, that can safeguard both public and private sector organizations from cyber threats.

Whether a business leader, IT professional or policymaker, this event is designed to empower all with knowledge and tools to make data-driven decisions, reduce risk and strengthen resilience in today’s digital landscape.

Stay ahead of all invisible threats.

Members: $45

Non-Members: $55

To register visit the VIA website.

