Feds to Monitor LA County Vote Centers for ADA Compliance

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.

The federal monitoring is part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Americans with Disabilities Act Voting Initiative, which focuses on protecting the voting rights of individuals with disabilities.

A hallmark of the ADA Voting Initiative is its collaboration with local officials to increase accessibility for disabled voters at polling places.

Through this initiative, the Justice Department has surveyed more than 1,600 polling places across the nation and has increased accessibility in more than three dozen jurisdictions.

Specifically, the United States Attorney’s Office will monitor Los Angeles County vote centers for their ADA compliance for people with mobility and vision disabilities.

Individuals who believe they might have been victims of discrimination in voting, including because of disability, may call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 213-894-2879, email USACAC.CV-CivilRights@usdoj.gov, or complete and submit this form.

“Protecting the fundamental right to vote is essential to our democracy,” said United States Attorney Nick Hanna. “My office has pledged to ensure that all eligible voters may fully participate in the electoral process. Barriers to access must not undermine voting rights.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the ADA. The Department of Justice – including the U.S. Attorney’s Office – plays a central role in advancing the nation’s goal of equal opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency for all people with disabilities.

The Justice Department will continue to use its enforcement and technical assistance tools to eliminate unlawful discrimination against anyone with a disability.

For more information about the ADA, please call the toll-free ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 or 800- 514-0383 (TDD), or access the ADA website at http://www.ada.gov.