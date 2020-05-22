feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff

Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit group feedSCV arranged for the Kogi BBQ food truck to visit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and provided 1,100 burritos to the entire daytime staff working on Tuesday, during during National Hospital Week.
In accordance with quarantine and patient/community safety, representatives from each department went to the truck and collected the burritos – chicken, short rib, pork and tofu – for their group and took them back to their areas.
The distribution took place in the parking lot near the new patient tower.
“The team at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has spent long hours away from home, away from their families and loved ones, and deserve a break,” said Todd Wilson, president of feedSCV. “We’re happy to work with the community to provide lunch and let them know their friends and neighbors acknowledge their dedication.”
A Kogi BBQ food truck staffer carries one of many, many pans of burritos to feed HMNH staff on Tuesday, May 19. | Courtesy photo.
Hospital staff gathers Kogi burritos for distribution in their departments on Tuesday, May 19. The effort was coordinated by feedSCV and supported by donations from the community. | Courtesy photo.
Hospital staff gathers Kogi burritos for distribution in their departments on Tuesday, May 19. The effort was coordinated by feedSCV and supported by donations from the community. | Courtesy photo.
feedSCV President and Co-founder Todd Wilson, board Secretary Carol Rock and Treasurer and co-founder Scott Ervin are pictured at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Tuesday, May 19. | Courtesy photo.
About feedSCV
feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. Their goal is to make eating fresh, local, and sustainable every day within everyone’s reach.
About Kogi BBQ
Kogi started in 2008 when it hit the streets of LA with a humble little Korean short rib taco that met Twitter in the middle of the night in front of a nightclub in Hollywood. It then started to create crowds and cravings across the whole city transmitting a new form of dialogue and culture between food and technology. Over the years, the operation has grown to include several trucks, a bar, a taqueria and the rice bowl counter shop, Chego! The Kogi team is extremely dedicated to the communities and customers who have supported them over the years. They remain true to their roots while always pushing forward. As they say, Kogi Por Vida.
(CN) — The University of California system will no longer use the SAT or ACT standardized tests as a consideration for admission after the UC Regents voted unanimously to discontinue its use during its meeting on Thursday.
With Vine2Wine, To Go poised to start on Saturday, May 30, with wine, food and a goodie bag for ticket holders there is one thing non-ticket holders can get their hands on to enjoy the fun as well: Circle of Hope has announced their first online auction to start Saturday, May 23, and will close a day after the main event, on Sunday, May 31.
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.
Two food stamps recipients slapped the U.S. Department of Agriculture with a federal class action Thursday, claiming the Trump administration is defying the will of Congress by denying extra emergency food stamps to low-income Californians.
(CN) — The University of California system will no longer use the SAT or ACT standardized tests as a consideration for admission after the UC Regents voted unanimously to discontinue its use during its meeting on Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,020 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall), reported Thursday its first quarter 2020 results.
LOS ANGELES — A civilian commission tasked with oversight of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department voted unanimously Thursday to pursue legal action against Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a day after he defied a subpoena to testify on measures to protect incarcerated people against Covid-19 infection in county jails.
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend, and as we slowly travel down the road to reopening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to listen to advice from public health officials and be responsible during these trying times.
The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.
As thousands of stores have been closed nationwide since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers and restaurants, big and small, are struggling to survive the shutdown, while others have already announced their permanent closure.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.