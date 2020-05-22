feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff



Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit group feedSCV arranged for the Kogi BBQ food truck to visit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and provided 1,100 burritos to the entire daytime staff working on Tuesday, during during National Hospital Week.

In accordance with quarantine and patient/community safety, representatives from each department went to the truck and collected the burritos – chicken, short rib, pork and tofu – for their group and took them back to their areas.

The distribution took place in the parking lot near the new patient tower.

“The team at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has spent long hours away from home, away from their families and loved ones, and deserve a break,” said Todd Wilson, president of feedSCV. “We’re happy to work with the community to provide lunch and let them know their friends and neighbors acknowledge their dedication.”

About feedSCV

feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. Their goal is to make eating fresh, local, and sustainable every day within everyone’s reach.

About Kogi BBQ

Kogi started in 2008 when it hit the streets of LA with a humble little Korean short rib taco that met Twitter in the middle of the night in front of a nightclub in Hollywood. It then started to create crowds and cravings across the whole city transmitting a new form of dialogue and culture between food and technology. Over the years, the operation has grown to include several trucks, a bar, a taqueria and the rice bowl counter shop, Chego! The Kogi team is extremely dedicated to the communities and customers who have supported them over the years. They remain true to their roots while always pushing forward. As they say, Kogi Por Vida.