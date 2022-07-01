Fireworks and Your Health | What’s in That Smoke Anyways?

While it may be intuitive that smoke from fireworks are not good for your lungs, few people realize just how bad those chemicals are. In a tweet that went viral in 2019, we demonstrated how quickly air quality declines once the sun goes down on Independence Day.

While most folks may think of fireworks through the lens of particulate matter, these particles include lots of nasty chemicals: To achieve their colors, metals such as copper, strontium, lithium, barium, and perchlorate are all used; these chemicals are also found in batteries and rat poison. Illegal fireworks are not any better as they are known to contain lead, manganese, nickel, and chromium.

﻿These harmful metallic particles remain in the atmosphere surrounding the area and are small enough to be inhaled deep within the lungs. In communities like Maywood, where we are working with local community partners, these chemicals exacerbate an already challenging situation.

The good news is that you can check particulate matter levels anytime on our website and much like wildfires, there are things you can do to protect your health and improve air quality in your community. You can also download IQ Air’s Air Visual App (Android | Apple) to get real time information wherever you may be.

Although it was set up as a tool for schools, the Know Your Air Network is an excellent way for Angelenos to get real-time information on the latest air quality in their neighborhood.

Through a partnership between Los Angeles Unified, the Coalition for Clean Air and Clarity Movement, the Know Your Air Network provides a critical resource for the districts 600,000+ students to get real-time air quality data. As we head into wildfire season, the network of monitors spread over 200 school locations throughout the district will provide parents, teachers and the general public with real-time air quality data, calibrated for the highest accuracy. For teachers, the sensors provide a valuable learning opportunity to localize science for students interested in learning about air quality data.

The Know Your Air Network results from tireless efforts to provide safe learning environments.

We’re proud to say that the idea behind this network was first introduced on California Clean Air Day in 2019 by Board Member Nick Melvoin. Who knows what will come out of the next #CleanAirDayCA.

We know that for many, blowing things up is synonymous with Independence Day. But what if we told you there was something much, much cooler that you could be doing? Synchronized drone light shows can be very impressive without the explosions that frighten pets, damage lungs and burn hillsides.

