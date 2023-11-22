header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Founding City Council Member Jan Heidt Dies at 84
| Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023

Courtesy of The Signal

One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.

Her husband, Jerry Heidt, as well as friends and colleagues described the Saginaw, Michigan, native as someone who worked tirelessly on behalf of Santa Clarita residents before there was even a Santa Clarita.

For the full story visit https://signalscv.com/2023/11/founding-member-of-city-council-dies/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Founding City Council Member Jan Heidt Dies at 84
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Founding City Council Member Jan Heidt Dies at 84
One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Registration for classes, activities and sports listed in the winter Seasons catalog will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Among the class offerings are quilting, chunky knitting, essential oil basics, cake decorating and archery.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's ongoing efforts to improve the emergency transit service, the city expanded the availability of Dial-a-Ride and Access services on Monday, Nov. 20. The city has lifted its priority use restrictions, previously limited to emergency medical appointments, to include all regular DAR use cases.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Founding City Council Member Jan Heidt Dies at 84
One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.
Founding City Council Member Jan Heidt Dies at 84
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Registration for classes, activities and sports listed in the winter Seasons catalog will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Among the class offerings are quilting, chunky knitting, essential oil basics, cake decorating and archery.
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country
Have cookies with Santa! Bring the family for a jolly good time at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Dec 2, noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy festive crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa himself. This program is free and no registration is required.
Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country
Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report
The Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, July through September 2023."
Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report
Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's ongoing efforts to improve the emergency transit service, the city expanded the availability of Dial-a-Ride and Access services on Monday, Nov. 20. The city has lifted its priority use restrictions, previously limited to emergency medical appointments, to include all regular DAR use cases.
Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike
Valencia High Pride of the Vikings Awarded Silver Medal at Championships
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard captured second place in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Championships at Long Beach City College on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Valencia High Pride of the Vikings Awarded Silver Medal at Championships
Majestic Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards winner for its Majestic Princess sailings to Alaska.
Majestic Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award
CSUN Developing Zero Cost Classes, Majors
California State University, Northridge has been working to develop zero-cost classes by eliminating the costs of course materials, an extension of a CSU-wide Affordable Learning $olutions initiative.
CSUN Developing Zero Cost Classes, Majors
County Public Health Investigating Respiratory Disease in Dogs
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary Public Health Program has received multiple reports of dogs experiencing a sudden respiratory illness of unknown origin, similar to case reports in other states. Symptoms include cough, nasal discharge, sneezing and lethargy in dogs.
County Public Health Investigating Respiratory Disease in Dogs
Dec. 19: VIA Installation of 2024 Board of Directors
The Valley Industry Association will host the installation of the 2024 VIA board of directors on Tuesday, Dec. 19 during a luncheon ceremony at 11:45 a.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Dec. 19: VIA Installation of 2024 Board of Directors
Dixon Health Center Hosts Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. recently hosted its annual turkey dinner giveaway to 200 patients selected based on genuine need. The patients received a frozen, uncooked turkey accompanied by non-perishable sides, canned goods and for the first time, fresh produce donated by the famers of the Newhall Famer’s Market.
Dixon Health Center Hosts Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Dec. 1: Third Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the third annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia on Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 1: Third Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at The Cube
Nonprofits Invited to Apply for Block Grant Funding
The city of Santa Clarita announced the release of the 2024-25 Notice of Community Development Block Grant Funding availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2024-25 funding.
Nonprofits Invited to Apply for Block Grant Funding
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Child & Family Center Staffers Earn 40 Under 40 Recognition
Child & Family Center is very proud of our two 40 Under 40 winners for 2023 – Tiffany Thomas and Leah Parker.
Child & Family Center Staffers Earn 40 Under 40 Recognition
Ken Striplin | Out-of-This-World Family Literacy Festival
Are you looking for a day full of out-of-this-world engaging activities, with a big dose of intergalactic information? Look no further than the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival.
Ken Striplin | Out-of-This-World Family Literacy Festival
Two New Programs Receive WiSH Foundation Funding
The WiSH Education Foundation provides funding for student programs not funded by tax dollars alone; teachers, administrators and district directors contact us throughout the year for support.
Two New Programs Receive WiSH Foundation Funding
CSUN’s CREA Scholars Program Celebrates Incoming Students
Thanks to the California State University, Northridge CREA Scholars Program, 20 incoming freshmen were welcomed to campus this fall with funds and resources allocated to help them achieve academic success.
CSUN’s CREA Scholars Program Celebrates Incoming Students
‘Cesar Millan,’ Still Photography Shoot Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Nov. 26.
‘Cesar Millan,’ Still Photography Shoot Filming in SCV
Interstate 10 Reopens Ahead of Schedule
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 10 is open, weeks earlier than the original estimate for repairs which closed I-10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange.
Interstate 10 Reopens Ahead of Schedule
Dec. 2-3: Placerita Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) at the Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.
Dec. 2-3: Placerita Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Beach Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
CHP Readies for Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
As millions of people begin to venture out onto California’s busy roadways for the upcoming holiday, the California Highway Patrol is preparing to serve up its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.
CHP Readies for Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: