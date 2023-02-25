Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,418 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,642, county case totals to 3,700,188 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 98,346 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 545.
The 7-day average positivity rate is 6.12%.
There are 692 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,931,072 individuals, with 25% of people testing positive.
Long COVID Impacts L.A. County Residents; Three in Four Experience Limitations in Daily Activities
Although fewer Los Angeles County residents are getting severely ill from COVID-19, many still feel its lingering effects with conditions, such as fatigue, chronic coughing, or brain fog, that may last for days, months or even years after initial infection.
Two separate studies confirm that a significant percentage of people have experienced COVID-19 symptoms for four weeks or more after the initial phase of infection, a condition commonly known as long COVID.
Symptoms of long COVID can include extreme tiredness, a worsening of symptoms after physical or mental exertion, difficulty breathing, chest pain, sleep problems, changes in taste and smell, depression and brain fog, a condition characterized by confusion, forgetfulness and lack of clarity or focus.
In a study conducted by the University of Southern California Pandemic Research Center in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, more than half of the residents who said they had tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic also reported having symptoms consistent with long COVID.
Three out of four people who reported symptoms lasting four weeks or more also reported that long COVID symptoms had limited them in going about their daily activities, such as going to work or school, socializing with loved ones or taking care of their personal needs. Of those, 25% reported significant limitations.
The findings from this study, closely resembled the results of a similar long COVID study, conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that surveyed California residents.
While healthy individuals, and those who only experienced mild COVID-19 illness can develop long COVID, the CDC identifies certain individuals at higher risk: people who had a more severe COVID-19 illness, especially if they were hospitalized or needed intensive care; people with underlying health conditions prior to getting infected; people who did not get a COVID-19 vaccine; and children who experience multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) during or after COVID-19 illness.
The best way to prevent long COVID is to avoid getting infected or reinfected. The bivalent booster has been shown to reduce the likelihood of a severe infection, in turn potentially lowering the risk of developing long COVID.
Individuals with ongoing COVID-19 symptoms or severe limitations in daily activities extending more than four weeks after a COVID-19 infection, should contact their health care provider or a clinic specializing in Long-COVID recovery and rehabilitation.
The Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473 also has well-trained staff who can answer questions about long COVID and provide a list of local clinics specializing in long COVID rehabilitation. The phone line is open seven days a week, between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Currently, Los Angeles County remains in the CDC designated Low Community Level with a 7-day case rate of 69 new cases per 100,000 people, down slightly from the week prior. The 7-day total for new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is currently 7, also down slightly from 7.5 last week. And the 7-day average of the proportion of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients remains at 3.9.
While the Low Community Level is encouraging, it remains important to still take practical steps to avoid infection, especially for people who are older, have underlying health conditions, or are at higher risk to develop long COVID.
“As we acknowledge the terrible reality that over 100,000 California residents have died from COVID-19, I offer my sincere condolences to all who have lost loved ones during the pandemic and extend wishes of peace and healing,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “There is temptation to say the pandemic is ending, and for some this experience is very real. For others, they continue to feel the impact daily, whether it is living with the loss of a loved one, the economic toll of the pandemic, or the effects of long COVID. At Public Health, we have made a commitment to not leave these people behind.”
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths, leaving the total number of deaths in the SCV at 545.
NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 445
Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)
Acton: 18 (revised from 19)
Stevenson Ranch: 17
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Val Verde: 6
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 2
SCV Cases
Of the 98,346 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 72,632
Castaic: 9,556
Stevenson Ranch: 5,918
Canyon Country: 3,718
Acton: 2,001
Val Verde: 1,212
Agua Dulce: 984
Valencia: 928
Saugus: 341
Elizabeth Lake: 286
Bouquet Canyon: 203
Lake Hughes: 202
Saugus/Canyon Country: 130
Newhall: 105
Sand Canyon: 62
San Francisquito: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Friday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Feb. 23.
Vaccinations
– 88,134,123 total vaccines administered.
– 72.7% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 9,117 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 11,105,535 confirmed cases to date.
– Average case count is 2,859 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.4 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 6.5% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,607 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 293 ICU patients statewide.
– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 100,187 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 22 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
– As of Feb. 22, local health departments have reported 191,604 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
