Golden Valley Student Wins Laptop at Tech Empowerment Day

The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Presley Williams (women's soccer) and Matthew Swanson (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California lawmakers will go back to work in a special session in December to discuss levying a windfall tax on oil companies as residents are again paying record prices for gasoline.
The DIPG Advocacy Group, the national advocacy arm of Jack’s Angels, a childhood brain cancer charity in Agua Dulce, is making public a specially prepared presentation on childhood brain cancer. The presentation for the United States House of Representatives Health Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce and the House of Representatives Leadership Team, was aired publicly on Oct. 8 on YouTube. The information was presented by the DIPG Advocacy Group as they make the case for a vote for H.Res.404, the DIPG Awareness Resolution.
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
It's crucial for residents to know how their tax dollars are being spent. This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved our supplemental budget—a $44.6 billion spending roadmap for county services. The budget includes many of my priorities, including public safety, homelessness, mental health, and youth services, all with fiscal prudence in mind.
This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual gardening class, "Perennials and Natives for the SCV," on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Potters will be "abandoning" art throughout the Santa Clarita Valley Oct. 10-21. Residents are encouraged to join the Abandoned Art SCV Facebook page to find clues on where the hidden ceramics can be found in the Santa Clarita Valley.
