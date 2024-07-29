Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball

Grace Colburn is transferring from University of California, Irvine to The Master’s University to continue her college volleyball career.

The 6-1 outside hitter started 23 of the 24 matches she played as a freshman in Irvine, averaging 1.31 kills and 1.83 digs per set.

“Grace was a late addition and a welcome surprise,” said Annett Davis, TMU head coach. “As a former D-1 athlete, we expect Grace to bring her knowledge and hard working/winning mentality to the team. Looking forward to seeing what piece of the puzzle she will fit.”

A dual-sport athlete at San Juan Hills High School in San Clemente, Calif. where she also was a member of the track & field team, Colburn’s team won gold and she was an all-tournament selection at the Indoor Junior Nationals in 2017.

“I’m really looking forward to a community of link-minded peers and being able to pursue excellence in a foundation rooted in Jesus Christ,” Colburn said. “I’ve already found it to be really refreshing and everyone is so down to earth. To have that community, especially in athletics, I think is really special.”

