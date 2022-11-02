Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation

Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub. Recipients of the grants were selected based on their proposals to accelerate educational equity and innovation.

Collectively, the finalists will receive more than $2 million to support their efforts to inspire the next generation of creators and innovators to pursue high-demand careers in STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math and the creative and tech industries.

“We have the potential to truly impact how we as institutions meet the needs of tomorrow’s industries,” said Erika D. Beck, president of California State University, Northridge, where the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub is based. “Today’s investment in innovative programming, with a special lens focused on educational equity for minoritized and underserved groups at HSIs — Latinx, Black, APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) and indigenous communities, ensures that we enable the potential of our students across our richly diverse community and elevate opportunities for all students to be leaders in their fields.”

“With a bold call comes a bold vision, and I am proud to work with my CSU colleagues in leading the nation in this work,” Beck said.

Amanda Quintero, senior advisor to Beck for inclusive excellence and the equity innovation officer for the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub, said faculty on campuses across the CSU system were invited to submit ideas and proposals for “innovative practices in STEM that work across disciplines, leverage technology and collaborations with educational, community, and industry partners to activate diverse talent and build a more inclusive workforce.

“The response was amazing,” Quintero said. “Those selected will activate the brilliance of our students across the CSU.”

The grants announced today, made possible through financial support from Apple, will assist regional efforts across California. Each of the 17 grant recipients will receive between $64,000 to $150,000 for work slated to begin on Nov. 1.

“Through our partnership with CSUN to launch the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub, we’re committed to providing transformative learning and career opportunities to students at Hispanic-Serving Institutions across the country,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “With these grants, we’re thrilled to support the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators.”

The awarding of the CSU HSI Community Grants is the first of three initiatives to launch as part of EIH. The EIH at CSUN is a public-private partnership with Apple, who provided a $25 million investment as part of their Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI).

Full list of awarded grantees:

–$150,000 to “STEM Peer Coaching” at Chico State.

–$136,989 to “Channel Your Potential” at CSU Channel Islands.

–$64,460 to “Serving Black Students” at CSU Channel Islands.

–$122,507 to “CSU Fullerton’s Passage to the Future: Channeling Humanities’ Diversity into STEM and Tech Fields” at CSU Fullerton.

–$112,417 to “Latine Musical Theatre New Works” at CSU Fullerton.

–$113,158 to “Inspiring and Engaging Children and Families Through Innovative Practices” at CSU Fullerton.

–$134,599 to “Biomanufacturing Workforce Training Program for Students from Historically Underserved Communities” at CSU Fullerton.

–$150,000 to “Long Beach Data Science Learning Community” at CSU Long Beach.

–$150,000 to “Apple Scholars Undergraduate Researcher Program” at CSU Monterey Bay.

–$111,413 to “Inclusive Tech Hub” at CSU Northridge.

–$149,972 to “From Prison to Computer Science Careers: Creating a Pipeline for Formerly Incarcerated People” at CSU Northridge.

–$150,000 to “Climate Action Leadership Pathways Project” at CSU Northridge.

–$137,500 to “CSU San Marcos Seal of Excelencia Project” at CSU San Marcos.

–$149,981 to “Warrior Fab Lab” at CSU Stanislaus.

–$103,154 to “Hydrology Learning Community” at San Diego State University.

–$92,394 to “Inspiring Challenge-Based Learning at the Latinx Student Center” at San Francisco State University.

–$90,295 to “Seal of Excelencia Working Group” at San Francisco State University.

Institutions of higher education are classified as Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) when at least 25 percent of the full-time undergraduate enrollment is Latinx and at least half of the institution’s students are low-income. Twenty-one of the 23 CSU campuses meet these criteria, and were eligible to apply for CSU HSI Community Grants. CSUN is annually listed among the nation’s leaders in awarding degrees to Latinx students, and more than 20,000 of the campus’ approximately 38,000 students enrolled last fall identified as Latinx.

