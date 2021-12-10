finals, masks indoors required

Hart District Approves Assistance Program for Classified Employees

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 10, 2021

By Hart School District

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board unanimously passed a resolution offering the Classified School Employees Summer Assistance Program for those employed less than 12 months a year by the District.

The program allows workers the opportunity to set aside up to 10% of their monthly salary during the 2022/23 school year, with the state matching up to one dollar for every dollar the employee puts away. The intent is to help employees who work only nine or 10 months out of a year through those months when they are not collecting a paycheck.

“We are thankful for the Board of Trustees continued support of this benefit for our classified staff,” said Ralph Peschek, chief business officer for the Hart District.

As an example, if a non-management classified employee who works 10 months out of the year brings home $2,000 a month and puts aside $200 into the program, the state will match that $200. At the end of their 10-month work schedule, that employee would have $4,000 in an account from which to draw living expenses.

The State of California allocates $60 million annually for the CSESAP match. For more information on the program go to https://www.cde.ca.gov/fg/aa/ca/csesapfaqs20.asp.

