Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science

The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
California Science Test results have also been released.
The test scores reflect the academic performance of students in California during the challenging period of the pandemic. As mirrored throughout the county, state and across the nation, student assessment results have declined in several areas. Despite the declines during this period of COVID disruptions, the Hart District continues to outperform both Los Angeles County and the State of California.
“Pandemic disruptions presented countless challenges for students, staff, and families of the Hart District,” said Hart District Superintendent Kuhlman. “Despite the dedicated work of our community members, student assessment results have shown some declines as compared with previous “normal” school years. Although we are disappointed with these results, we believe this is a temporary trend that will be reversed through intervention strategies. Regardless, we will use these results, along with other measures, to guide our instruction and gauge our progress. We are proud of the pockets of growth achieved in spite of the many disruptions and lost learning time. We will implement elements of our new Strategic Plan to help accelerate the learning of students in order to ensure that Every Student graduates Opportunity Ready.”
Results of the state assessments for the William S. Hart Union High School District, Los Angeles County and California show:
Percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards:
Additionally, in spite of lost learning time, the District posted these pockets of growth:
–District English Learners increased in English
–The Hart District as a whole, five district high schools, and two junior high schools increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in science including:
Academy of the Canyons
Bowman High School
Golden Valley High School
Saugus High School
West Ranch High School
La Mesa Junior High School
Rancho Pico Junior High School
— Two district high schools and five junior high schools increased in English.
Bowman High School
Valencia High School
Rancho Pico Junior High School
Rio Norte Junior High School
Arroyo Seco Junior High school
La Mesa Junior High School
Sierra Vista Junior High School
–One district high school increased in Math
Bowman High School
–The William S. Hart Union High School District has new and expanded supports in place to accelerate the learning of students. These initiatives include:
A Multi-Tiered System of Supports which includes:
Increased intervention opportunities
Online supplemental academic support programs
Extra help time within the school day
Parallel support classes
Variety of credit recovery programs
–Systems of support for social-emotional well-being.
–Expansion of college and career preparation including career path completion.
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
