Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D., as the interim superintendent of the district. Vierra moves into the position on July 1, upon the resignation of current superintendent Mike Kuhlman.

Vierra has 30 years of public education experience, serving in the Lancaster and Antelope Valley Union High School districts before joining the Hart District in 2013. He began his career as a classroom teacher and coach in the Lancaster and Antelope Valley districts before beginning his administrative career as a vice principal in 1995. Dr. Vierra served as Assistant Principal and Principal at Palmdale High School and Principal at William J. Pete Knight High School prior to eight years of leadership as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services in the Antelope Valley Union High School District. In 2013, Dr. Vierra transitioned to Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for the Hart District, and in 2022, he was elevated to Deputy Superintendent, Educational Services.

“I am honored and grateful to serve in the capacity of Interim Superintendent for the William S. Hart Union High School District,” said Vierra. “I look forward to continuing work with our incredible students, Governing Board, staff, families and community to advance the great work of the Hart District and maintain open communication with all of our partners.”

Vierra graduated from the University of San Diego in 1989, earned his Master’s degree and administrative credential from Azusa Pacific in 1992, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Education from Claremont Graduate University in 2001. He and his wife Betsy have two sons who have graduated from the Hart District.

“Although we are sad to see Mr. Kuhlman leave, the Board is pleased to appoint Dr. Vierra as Interim Superintendent,” said Governing Board President Linda Storli. “With Dr. Vierra’s proven track record, we have full confidence that our schools will continue to grow and thrive under his leadership.”

The Hart School District consists of 16 schools and serves approximately 21,000 students in grades 7-12, plus an adult school.

