Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 16, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.

Kuhlman said that the district needs to stay in accordance with the California Department of Public Health guidelines, which say masks will be required until at least Nov. 1.

“It’s possible that that could be revisited at an earlier date, but (for) students to return, while they’re inside of classrooms, masks will be required,” said Kuhlman. “But all other aspects of returning to school will be as normal.”

Kuhlman said distancing will not be required but one of the decisions that the governing board cannot adjust is that those on campus will be required to wear masks.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night, less than a day before the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced a new mask mandate for all people indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The district has maintained being in accordance with public health policy throughout the pandemic.

Kuhlman offered families the opportunity to look at the district’s independent study program, Learning Post Academy, should they not be satisfied with the decision for their student to wear a mask. He added that he would be providing more information on Friday.

