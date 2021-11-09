header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 9
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
| Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021

For the ninth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.

Get with the Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.

“Henry Mayo is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and after a stroke,” said Larry Kidd, Ph.D., Henry Mayo Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “Get with the Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”

Each year program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.

Henry Mayo also received the Association’s Target Stroke Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

“We are pleased to recognize Henry Mayo for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get with the Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital stands ready to serve all patients in need of stroke-related care. To read about Joel Bautista, a recent stroke patient, [click here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
Whoever said old dogs can’t learn new tricks hasn’t met Ginger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s new peer support K-9.
FULL STORY...
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
Using cell phones, eating or drinking, adjusting a radio, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving.
FULL STORY...
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
Whoever said old dogs can’t learn new tricks hasn’t met Ginger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s new peer support K-9.
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
Using cell phones, eating or drinking, adjusting a radio, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving.
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,158 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
The Angeles National Forest announced it will end issuing free-use firewood permits on Nov. 11, 2021.
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the community’s first Gold Award recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
For the ninth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Weather experts are warning local residents that high-speed winds over the next week could result in power outages and downed tree limbs for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? 
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
The nerves of what could be the final game of the season between these two teams truly showed as both teams had six penalties in the first half alone.
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded 73 Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to add a little green into your holiday routine.
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Monday COVID Roundup: Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Their Newly Eligible Kids
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday four new deaths and 996 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,111 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Monday COVID Roundup: Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Their Newly Eligible Kids
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
As the pandemic forced many businesses to shut their doors, altogether changing consumers’ shopping habits, retailers have had to find ways to adapt.
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Live Oak Elementary School is proud to be the home of not one but two inaugural LEGO robotics teams.
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,913 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: