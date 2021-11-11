Henry Mayo Screening PBS Documentary on Diabetes Epidemic

On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the public to a free screening of “Blood Sugar Rising,” an eye-opening look at the growing epidemic of diabetes in the United States of America.

“Blood Sugar Rising” is a documentary that explores the growing epidemic of diabetes in our nation and how it is affecting people of all ages.

According to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), “Diabetes and pre-diabetes affect over 100 million people in the US, costing more than $325 billion each year. It’s now predicted that one in three children born since 2000 will develop the disease. Blood Sugar Rising puts human faces to these statistics, exploring the history and science of the illness through portraits and voices of Americans whose stories shape the documentary. Together, they present a dramatic depiction of this hidden national crisis. The two-hour special also reveals new hopes: from the rise of safer and easier medical treatments to new discoveries about lifestyle and environmental factors, Blood Sugar Rising reports on those taking action to improve diabetes management and prevention.”

The film will be played on campus at the Henry Mayo Center, located at 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355. Light refreshments will be made available.

For more information, please visit Henry Mayo’s Classes and Events webpage, or contact Henry Mayo’s Community Education office at (661) 200-2300.

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

