Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care

UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Henry Mayo and UnitedHealthcare have reached an agreement, effective April 1, 2020, to bring the hospital back into UnitedHealthcare’s network for its employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage health plans.

With more than 350 beds, Henry Mayo is a designated level II trauma hospital in Los Angeles County that is equipped, trained and staffed for high-complexity cases.

The hospital’s clinical integrated network includes more than 200 physicians and other health care providers who are committed to improving access to quality care, enhancing clinical outcomes, lowering costs of care and creating an exceptional patient experience for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

In California, UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 3 million people enrolled in individual, employer-sponsored and Medicare plans, with a network of more than 400 hospitals and more than 101,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s president and CEO, said, “Our focus is on providing top-quality care and critical health services for patients across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. We look forward to serving more people in our community through this continued relationship with UnitedHealthcare.”

Rob Falkenberg, CEO of United Healthcare in California, said, “Our top priority is ensuring the people we serve have access to the care they need. Bringing an important care provider like Henry Mayo back into our network will offer our members in the Santa Clarita Valley greater choice and access to quality, cost-effective care close to where they live and work.”