High Wind Warning, Dust Advisory for SCV

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

A life threatening and destructive wind storm has been forecast from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 with North to northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with widespread gusts between 60 and 80 mph expected, isolated gusts between 80 and 100 mph possible.

Areas impacted include Santa Clarita Valley, Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Interstate 5 Corridor, Los Angele County San Gabriel Valley and Western San Fernando Valley.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines with widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds are expected across the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and Santa Monica Mountains.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a no burn day notice for the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and a dust advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blowing dust may result in Air Quality Index levels that are Unhealthy or worse, High PM10 levels in the region are a result of gusty Santa Ana winds, which can lift dust and soil into the air.

High winds may also disperse ash from the Line, Airport and Bridge fire burn scars. Air quality can vary by hour and location depending on wind conditions.

High PM10 levels are expected to begin when gusty winds from the northeast start to affect the area on Tuesday morning. Unhealthy or worse AQI levels due to PM10 are possible in most of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties in the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.

If you are in an area impacted by windblown dust or ash:

Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter.

Avoid vigorous physical activity.

Run your air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air.

Help minimize dust pollution by stabilizing loose soils and slowing down if driving on dirt roads.

For more information, see the EPA Guide for Particle Pollution (PDF).

For more information vist the NWS at https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?CityName=Saugus&state=CA&site=LOX&textField1=34.4114&textField2=-118.539&e=0.

