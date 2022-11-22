header image

1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
History Made for TMU at NAIA XC Championships
| Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
tmu XC

It may not have been the top prize the team was hoping for, but The Master’s University had their best showing ever at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross Country National Championships held in Tallahassee, Fla.

The men’s team finished third overall in the 8K with a program-record 151 points and the fastest combined time in team history at the national championships of 2:03:56. The women’s team finished sixth in the 5K with 230 points and a program-best time of 1:31:40.

The Mustangs had two athletes place in the top 10 of the men’s competition. Davis Boggess finished eighth and Brint Laubach took tenth. Both are the highest finishers since John Gilbertson won the title back in 2012.

“We are thankful the Lord blessed us with 3rd and 6th place team finishes today,” said Head Coach Zach Schroeder. “Although we would have loved to bring home that red banner, we trust God’s goodness in the outcome and are thankful for the incredible season He blessed us with.”

Anthony Ghiroso was the third fastest Mustang, completing the 8,000 meters in 40th, one place ahead of teammate Connor Ybarra, Andrew Cross finished in 84th, Zach Garey crossed the finish line in 154th and Daniel Rush 259th.

Hannah Fredericks finished in 27th and GSAC-champion Ellen Palmgren took 29th in the women’s competition.

Kimberly Page finished 41st, Autumn Nootbaar 65th, Rebekah Niednagel 106th, Sophie Southerden 120th and Emma Nelson 138th in the women’s title run.

As a result of today’s finishes, five Mustangs will forever be known as All-Americans: Davis Boggess and Hannah Fredericks have earned the title for the second year in a row; Brint Laubach gets his second nod in the last four years; and Anthony Ghiroso and Ellen Palmgren are All-Americans for the first time.

A total of 326 runners in both the men’s and women’s competition, most representing 36 qualified teams, raced in the national championship.

Interested in running for the Mustangs, fill out a recruiting questionnaire.

For more information visit TMU athletics.
