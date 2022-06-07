Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries

After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.

This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” which invites the community to read and go beyond the pages of their books and explore nature in our local parks and trails.

This seven-week program engages residents of all ages, from parents reading to their toddlers to teens who want to start a new series, and we invite everyone to register this month. To truly embrace the summer camp theme, the Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce individual mascots for each library branch.

Participants at the Valencia Branch will be known as the Purple Possums, while at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, participants are the Green Raccoons. And of course, we didn’t forget the Old Town Newhall Branch, who will be the Blue Hedgehogs. Be sure to stop by and take pictures with each mascot while visiting your library branch and collect buttons to show off your summer camp spirit.

My favorite part of the Summer Reading Program is the ability to be active, especially at our parks or on the trails that surround our beautiful city. Whether you are a child, teen or adult, our library staff has created fun and engaging activities for everyone to enjoy.

For a safe and family-fun adventure, come out to Central Park on June 14, at 7:30 p.m., for the Super Moon Hike. Participants will start at the base of the Central Park Trail, and hike their way up to the top to enjoy panoramic views of the city and of course, the moon.

Whether you want to learn how to start a garden in your yard, go on a scavenger hunt or craft the constellations, we have activities that can spark anyone’s imagination. Each week, participants can visit a local park and explore hands-on activities that are not only creative but fun.

I am also proud to announce that at the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branches, we will be offering our residents, who are 18-years-old and younger, free lunches through the “Lunch at the Library” Program. Not only will youth receive a free meal, but they can also partake in library programming. This collaborative program was developed by the California Library Association and the California Summer Meal Coalition. Youth can receive their lunches Monday through Friday, between noon and 1 p.m., at both branches.

I encourage all of our residents, whether you are an avid book lover or just looking to stay active during the summer, to register for the 2022 Summer Reading Program. With so many activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To register or to browse all of the available activities visit Santa Clarita Reads.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

