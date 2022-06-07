|
|
|
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 3,722 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 133 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and College of the Canyons will host the 2022 Fall Economic Outlook Forecast presented by Wells Fargo.
Los Angeles County Public Health is warning parents and school officials of a large number of ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl that have entered the Los Angeles drug market.
Newhall School District has promoted three current employees to serve in new administrative roles. Kate Peattie, Chad Rose and Tim Lankford will step into new positions in the district.
After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.
Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed.
Perfect Tux, the leading online provider for fashionable and unique men’s formalwear, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store. The store is located on Cinema Drive in Valencia.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the potential Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.
The Valley Industry Association and American Family Funding will hold a Summer BBQ Party on Thursday, June 23 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first detection in 2022 of West Nile virus activity in Los Angeles County. The virus was detected in three dead American crows collected in the neighborhood of North Hills Zip Code 91343 on May 26.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
On Saturday, June 4, City staff and dozens of residents participated in the inaugural Graffiti Removal Day.
WiSH Education Foundation’s 2nd annual car show, Cars Under the Stars, will be in the Sears parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, reminded residents to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
This city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents of the arts-related June events around the SCV.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The nonprofit Circle of Hope fundraiser Vine 2 Wine is seeking volunteers to help with event set-up and clean-up.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 15 new deaths and 14,394 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 473 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
On Thursday, June 2, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awarded Impulse Music Co. as one of the Top100 Dealers in the world — similar to the Oscars Academy Awards, but for music stores.
