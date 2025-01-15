Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update

Eaton Fire officials will host a virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and discuss recovery.

The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Please submit your questions in advance via email at 2025.eaton@firenet.gov.

Current Situation: Today’s efforts are focused on mop up and reinforcing containment lines to ensure perimeter control. Hazard trees along roadways are being mitigated to protect both firefighters and the public. The fire is expected to remain within its current footprint, with aircraft continuing to support firefighters with retardant drops in inaccessible terrain. As repopulation efforts progress, the focus remains on ensuring that people are brought back into a safe and secure environment. Contingency resources are strategically prepositioned and ready to respond throughout communities along the fire’s western edge to due to the Santa Ana wind conditions.

Urban Search and Rescue efforts, infrastructure assessments, hazardous materials response, and damage assessment operations are ongoing for the communities on the southern edge of the fire. These operations are unprecedented in size and scale and are critical for mitigating existing hazards, confirming missing persons reports, and obtaining accurate number of structures damaged/destroyed.

Weather: A Red Flag Warning has been extended through 6 p.m. today. Santa Ana winds will gradually subside throughout the day, though very dry conditions are expected to persist through Thursday. Calmer and more humid weather is anticipated by the weekend.

Damage Assessment: Damage estimates from remote sensing technologies indicate over 7,000 structures may have been damaged or destroyed. While this is a preliminary estimate, the number of structures damaged and destroyed listed at the top of this page have been verified by on-the-ground damage inspection teams. Damage inspection teams have completed inspections for 45% of all structures within the fire footprint.

Recovery Information.

Starting Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Disaster Resource Center will be available to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents affected by the wildfires can apply to receive assistance by submitting applications for disaster relief.

Location: Pasadena City College Community Education Center – 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91107

School Closures: Pasadena Unified School District schools will remain closed from Jan. 13-17, 2025. For more information see the website.

Evacuations: For the most up-to-date evacuation information visit Genasys Protect using the link.

Evacuations remain in place due to continued fire activity, numerous downed trees, downed power lines, gas leaks and power outages. If you have questions or need specific clarification regarding evacuations in your area, please reach out to your city’s official government website to receive further information.

Evacuation Point(s):

Pasadena Civic Center – 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101

Parking at 155 E. Green St. Please enter from Marengo Ave. The Humane Society is on-site to accept small pets for boarding. Service animals will be allowed inside the Convention Center. Pomona Fairplex (Gate 3) – 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Animal Care: Small and Large Animal Evacuation

Pasadena Humane – 361 S. Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 (Small Animals) Industry Hills Expo Center – 16200 Temple Avenue, City of Industry, CA 91744 (Large Animals) Pomona Fairplex (Gate 3) – 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768 (Small and Large Animals)

Angeles National Forest Closure: The entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety and the protection of natural resources from January 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 12:00 midnight. During this time, the following acts are prohibited within the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument:

Going into or being upon the Angeles National Forest. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(e). 2. Being on any National Forest System Road within the Angeles National Forest. 36 C.F.R. § 261.54(e). Being on any National Forest System Trail within the Angeles National Forest. 36 C.F.R. § 261.55(a).

Local Road Closures: https://pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures/

State Road Closures: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Cooperating Agencies: Gabrieleno Band of Mission Indians – Kizh Nation, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas, LA County Public Health, LA County Medical Examiner, Pasadena Water and Power, LA County Dept. Public Works, LA County Mental Health, Sierra Madre Fire, Arcadia Fire, California National Guard, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Total Breakdown:

Location: Eaton Canyon, Pasadena Structures Threatened: 28,828 Acres Burned: 14,117 Verified Structures Destroyed 4,627 Containment: 45% Verified Structures Damaged: 486 Fire Started: January 7, 2025 Firefighter Injuries: 6 Cause: Undetermined Civilian Fatalities: Contact LASD

Total Assigned Personnel: 3,392 Engines: 274 Hand Crews: 57 Dozers: 21 Water Tenders: 77 Helicopters: 16

