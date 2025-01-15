header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
| Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Water drop


Eaton Fire officials will host a virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and discuss recovery.

The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.

A question-and-answer session will follow the  presentation. Please submit your questions in advance via email at 2025.eaton@firenet.gov.

Current Situation: Today’s efforts are focused on mop up and reinforcing containment lines to ensure  perimeter control. Hazard trees along roadways are being mitigated to protect both firefighters and the  public. The fire is expected to remain within its current footprint, with aircraft continuing to support  firefighters with retardant drops in inaccessible terrain. As repopulation efforts progress, the focus  remains on ensuring that people are brought back into a safe and secure environment. Contingency  resources are strategically prepositioned and ready to respond throughout communities along the fire’s  western edge to due to the Santa Ana wind conditions.

Urban Search and Rescue efforts, infrastructure assessments, hazardous materials response, and damage  assessment operations are ongoing for the communities on the southern edge of the fire. These operations are unprecedented in size and scale and are critical for mitigating existing hazards,  confirming missing persons reports, and obtaining accurate number of structures damaged/destroyed.

Weather: A Red Flag Warning has been extended through 6 p.m. today. Santa Ana winds will gradually  subside throughout the day, though very dry conditions are expected to persist through Thursday.  Calmer and more humid weather is anticipated by the weekend.

Damage Assessment: Damage estimates from remote sensing technologies indicate over 7,000  structures may have been damaged or destroyed. While this is a preliminary estimate, the number of  structures damaged and destroyed listed at the top of this page have been verified by on-the-ground  damage inspection teams. Damage inspection teams have completed inspections for 45% of all  structures within the fire footprint.

Recovery Information. 

Starting Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Disaster Resource Center will be available to the public from  9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents affected by the wildfires can apply to receive assistance by submitting  applications for disaster relief.

Location: Pasadena City College Community Education Center – 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena, CA  91107

School Closures: Pasadena Unified School District schools will remain closed from Jan. 13-17,  2025. For more information see the website.

Evacuations: For the most up-to-date evacuation information visit Genasys Protect using the link.

Evacuations remain in place due to continued fire activity, numerous downed trees, downed power lines, gas leaks and power outages. If you have questions or need specific clarification regarding evacuations  in your area, please reach out to your city’s official government website to receive further information.

Evacuation Point(s):

Pasadena Civic Center – 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101

Parking at 155 E. Green St. Please enter from Marengo Ave. The Humane Society is on-site to accept  small pets for boarding. Service animals will be allowed inside the Convention Center. Pomona Fairplex (Gate 3) – 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Animal Care: Small and Large Animal Evacuation

Pasadena Humane – 361 S. Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 (Small Animals)  Industry Hills Expo Center – 16200 Temple Avenue, City of Industry, CA 91744 (Large Animals) Pomona Fairplex (Gate 3) – 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768 (Small and Large Animals)

Angeles National Forest Closure:  The entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety and the protection of natural  resources from January 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 12:00 midnight.  During this time, the following acts are prohibited within the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel  Mountains National Monument:

  1. Going into or being upon the Angeles National Forest. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(e).  2. Being on any National Forest System Road within the Angeles National Forest. 36 C.F.R. §  261.54(e).
  2. Being on any National Forest System Trail within the Angeles National Forest. 36 C.F.R. § 261.55(a).

Local Road Closures: https://pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures/

State Road Closures: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ 

Cooperating Agencies: Gabrieleno Band of Mission Indians – Kizh Nation, Southern California Edison,  Southern California Gas, LA County Public Health, LA County Medical Examiner, Pasadena Water and  Power, LA County Dept. Public Works, LA County Mental Health, Sierra Madre Fire, Arcadia Fire,  California National Guard, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Total Breakdown:

Location: Eaton Canyon, Pasadena Structures Threatened: 28,828 Acres Burned: 14,117 Verified Structures Destroyed 4,627 Containment: 45% Verified Structures Damaged: 486 Fire Started: January 7, 2025 Firefighter Injuries: 6 Cause: Undetermined Civilian Fatalities: Contact LASD 

Total Assigned Personnel: 3,392 Engines: 274 Hand Crews: 57 Dozers: 21 Water Tenders: 77  Helicopters: 16

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims

Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update

Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Eaton Fire officials will host a  virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and  discuss recovery.
FULL STORY...

County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost

County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
FULL STORY...

Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV

Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage

County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Eaton Fire officials will host a  virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and  discuss recovery.
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
College of the Canyons women's basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen
Due to continuing wildfires raging across Los Angeles County DoorDash will continue to waive fees on orders in the county and donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.
DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen
Death Toll Reaches 24 in L.A. Wildfires, More Wind Expected
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. There currently are three active fires in L.A. County. The Lida Fire near Acton is 100% contained.
Death Toll Reaches 24 in L.A. Wildfires, More Wind Expected
LAHSA Postpones Homeless Count Due to Wildfires
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the postponement of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for at least 30 days.
LAHSA Postpones Homeless Count Due to Wildfires
Feb. 6: Raised on TV to Open SCVBandscast at The Main
As part of SCVBandscast, Raised on TV will play at The Main in Newhall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: Raised on TV to Open SCVBandscast at The Main
SCVNews.com