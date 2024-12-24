Jan. 20: MLK Day Unity Walk at Central Park

The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Monday, Jan.20 at 8 a.m.

The event focuses on King’s legacy and contributions to the nation.

Guest speakers, including children from Santa Clarita, will touch upon the core values of King.

This year’s theme is “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence 365,” honoring King’s life and impact.

This event is a perfect way to bring the community together and celebrate the life of a man who was dedicated to human rights, equality and nonviolence.

Following the opening comments and musical performances, attendees will walk alongside each other, offering an opportunity to spark conversation and step forward as a united front.

For more information visit https://calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-unity-walk.

