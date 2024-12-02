Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

The SCAA monthly meeting is free to the public and will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Jan. 20 meeting will feature an artist demo by Virginia Kamhi, PSWC, AWA Associate with Distinction.

A graduate of University of California, Santa Barbara, Kamhi has her M.A. in Fine Art painting from the Academy of Art University. She has studied with many eminent artists. Although she works in other media, pastels are her passion because of their tactile quality and unique ability to paint the visual poetry that nourishes her soul.

“Art is my place of calm amidst the chaos of the world around me. Through pastels, I give voice to the inner peace I find in the tranquility of nature,” Kamhi said.

She loves to hike in the local mountains and observe the essence of the sunlight, the complexity of form in the landscape, the interaction of light and shadow.

Kamhi is a member of the Pastel Society of America, The Pastel Society of the West Coast, The California Art Club, the Santa Barbara Art Association, SCAPE, Pastel Society of the Gold Coast and the Westlake Village Art Guild. Her work has been juried into numerous local, national and international show and has received many awards.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Artists Assocation and its 6th Street Gallery in Old Town Newhall visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

