Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 18, 2024

By Press Release

A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, with public session beginning at 9 a.m., followed immediately by closed session at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The Board is scheduled to discuss team building and strategic planning. Performance evaluation of the superintendent is also on agenda for the closed session.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

