Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 18, 2024

By Press Release

Saugus UnionA special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, with public session beginning at 9 a.m., followed immediately by closed session at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The Board is scheduled to discuss team building and strategic planning. Performance evaluation of the superintendent is also on agenda for the closed session.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

No Comments for : Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita

    Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita

    4 mins ago
  • LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

    LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

    27 mins ago
  • Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65

    Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65

    53 mins ago
  • TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit

    TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit

    1 hour ago
  • COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week

    COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week

    3 hours ago
  • Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning

    Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning

    4 hours ago
  • Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast

    Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast

    4 hours ago
  • Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive

    Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive

    5 hours ago
  • AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill

    AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill

    6 hours ago
  • Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

    Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.