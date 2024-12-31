Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition

Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the “Jr. ARTrepreneurs” Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

This program equips Hart High, Saugus High, Castaic High and La Mesa Junior High School with the essential tools to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs and also to cultivate invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the canvas. Students will build financial literacy, foster self-expression, master marketing and promotion, boost self-confidence and develop a growth mindset.

The student art show will bring friends, family and local businesses together to appreciate and invest in the students work by purchasing or requesting custom-made art. Custom projects remain at the heart of the program, providing students with a canvas for creativity that knows no bounds.

Come and support the youth of Santa Clarita by purchasing the custom art at this event.

