Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed

A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.

A statement from College of the Canyons said that the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of the community college will remain closed to in-person classes on Friday, Jan. 24.

The statement read:

“Both campuses will remain closed to the public tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24. However, staff will be on campus and available to assist via phone and email. All classes scheduled at the Valencia or Canyon Country Campus tomorrow, Jan. 24, are cancelled but Online and OnlineLive classes should meet as scheduled.”

The Castaic Unified School District issued the following statement:

“We are pleased to share that the Hughes Fire is now 24%+ contained and moving away from Castaic. After conferring with the fire department battalion chief and reviewing the latest air quality reports from South Coast AQMD and AirNow, we are happy to report that it is safe for our students and staff to return to school on Friday, Jan. 24. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. The safety of our community is always our top priority, and we are relieved to be able to return to our regular schedule.”

Schools closed Thursday, Jan. 23 in the Castaic District included: Castaic Middle School, Live Oak Elementary School, Northlake Hills Elementary School and Castaic Elementary School.

The William S. Hart Union High School District reports that Valencia High School, Rio Norte Junior High School and Castaic High School, which were closed Thursday, Jan. 23 will reopen for the regular school day on Friday, Jan. 24.

Academy of the Canyons remains closed due to College of the Canyons being used as a command center for the Hughes Fire by first responders.

The Saugus Unified School District has also reported that all schools will be back in session on Friday, Jan. 24. West Creek Elementary School, Mountainview Elementary School and Tesoro del Valle Elementary School had been closed on Thursday, Jan. 23.

