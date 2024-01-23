Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar

In an effort to make higher education affordable for all families, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth announced she is hosting a Cash for College webinar in collaboration with California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

The webinar will be held Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and aims to help students and families navigate a new system that has had some challenges and delays in implementation this year, providing invaluable information and resources to students and their families.

“College would’ve been out of reach for me without financial aid. The application process can be daunting, and knowing what programs are available is key,” said Schiavo. “I’m happy to join with Senator Wilk and key agencies to help bring this information to students and families in our community, making higher education more affordable and accessible for everyone in our community.”

The webinar will feature a presentation by the California Student Aid Commission, focusing on the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and California Dream Act Applications. Attendees will gain insights on how and where to apply for grants, including specific programs such as the Chafee Grant for Foster Youth, HBCU – California Grant and Cal Grants.

The event will cover essential topics, including:

— Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

— CA Dream Act application (CADAA)

— Chafee Grant for Foster Youth

— HBCU – California Grant

— Cal Grants

— Question and Answer Session

To RSVP to the webinar and receive webinar connection details visit https://a40.asmdc.org/event/20240125-cash-college-webinar.

To make the webinar as informative and relevant as possible, the organizers encourage participants to submit questions in advance when you RSVP at the above link.

