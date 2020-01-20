Jan. 26: Hart High Baseball Alumni Game, Team Preview

The Hart High School Baseball Program will host its annual Alumni Game and 2020 Hart Baseball Team Preview at the Hart baseball field in Newhall on Sunday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the family-friendly, fun, community event.

The National Anthem will be performed by HartBeat, Hart High School’s award-winning 11-member a cappella group.

The Alumni Game will be three-inning alumni vs. alumni format.

Prior to the game, Hart Baseball Alumnus Aaron Dean, class of 1994, along with longtime team physician Dr. Jeff Bowne, will be inducted into Hart Baseball’s Wall of Fame.

Following the Wall of Fame induction ceremony, the 2020 Hart Baseball teams — Frosh, JV and Varsity — will be introduced.

Any former Hart Baseball Alumni can play in the game. RSVP to hartalumnigame@gmail.com.

Here’s the schedule:

* 10 a.m.: Snack Bar Opens

* 11 a.m.: Alumni / Media Check-in

* 11:45 a.m.: National Anthem

* 12 noon: Alumni & Wall of Fame Introductions

* 12:30 p.m.: 2020 Team Introductions

* 1 p.m.: Alumni Baseball Game (3 innings)

Notable Hart MLB Alumni

* Mike Montgomery, MLB pitcher, 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs

* Trevor Bauer, MLB pitcher, World Series Cleveland Indians 2013; Cincinnati Reds

* Trevor Brown, MLB catcher, San Francisco Giants

* Tyler Glasnow, MLB pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates

* Steve Susdorf, MLB outfielder, Philadelphia Phillies

* Andrew Lorraine, MLB pitcher. Multiple MLB teams including Brewers, Indians, Cubs, Mariners

* Kevin Millar, professional baseball first baseman (Red Sox, Orioles, Blue Jays) analyst for MLB Network and New England Sports Network

* James Shields, MLB pitcher for Chicago White Sox

* Chris Valaika, MLB infielder, Cincinnati Reds 2010-2012, Miami Marlins 2013, Chicago Cubs 2014; coach

* Pat Valaika, MLB infielder, Colorado Rockies

* Jerry Owens, MLB outfielder, Chicago White Sox

* Bob Walk, former MLB pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies 1980, Atlanta Braves 1981–1983, and Pittsburgh Pirates 1984–1993

* Todd Zeile, former MLB infielder for St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and other teams

* Nick Valaika, drafted 2017 (UCLA), Infielder, Pittsburgh Pirates

* Cole Roederer, drafted 2018 (Hart), Outfielder, Chicago Cubs

* Paul Richan, drafted 2018 (USD), Pitcher, Chicago Cubs

The Hart High baseball field is located at 24825 Newhall Avenue, Newall 91321.

For more information, contact John Dow, Hart Dugout Club President, at 661-857-0867 or john.dow@ca.rr.com.