Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

TreePeople in partnership with the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market and the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will be giving away full size fruit trees including lemon, lime, orange, guava, pomegranate and peach on Saturday, Jan. 28.

All you need to do is complete a brief survey and then pick the tree you want.

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

TreePeople is a non-profit and inspires and supports the people of Southern California to come together to plant and care for trees, harvest the rain and renew depleted landscapes.

Come on out and enjoy our Saturday farmers market and pick up a free tree. The best parking is in the large free parking structure behind the Laemmle Theater.

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market is host to many small family farms that carry seasonal fruit, vegetables, ranch direct meats and eggs. The market also features local food artisans that bring food products such as artisan bread, baked goods and fresh seafood.

For more information visit Old Town Newhall Farmers Market.

