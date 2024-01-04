Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Donate blood in memory of slain Santa Clarita Valley resident and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Monday, Jan. 29.

The Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive will be held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355 in the Education Center.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All blood donors in January will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The trip includes travel, hotel, $1,000 gift card, pre-game activities and more.

For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

To make an appointment for the Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code DeputyRyan or call (800) RED-CROSS.

