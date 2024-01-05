Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Proclamation
a. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024
Annual Update of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation
New Business
1. LOCAL APPOINTMENTS

Resident applications for a position on the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will be considered due to an unscheduled vacancy.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Special Notice of Unscheduled Vacancy
b. Resolution 91-194: Appointment Process
c. List of Applicants
d. Applications (available in the City Clerk’s Office)
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Dec 12, 2023 5:00 PM
3. Minutes of Dec 12, 2023 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 26

Check Register No. 26 for Period 11/17/23 through 11/30/23 and 12/07/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 11/20/23 through 12/01/23.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo-Check Register No. 26
b. Check Register No. 26 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. FISCAL YEAR 2024-25 RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR SUBMITTAL TO THE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

Pursuant to HSC section 34177 (o)(1), Successor Agencies shall submit an Oversight Board approved annual Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule to the Department of Finance and the County Auditor-Controller by February 1, 2016, and each February 1 thereafter.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
6. ANNUAL IMPACT FEE REPORT

The Mitigation Fee Act, as outlined in California Government Code Sections 66000 et seq., establishes certain legal and procedural parameters for the charging of development impact fees. The Mitigation Fee Act requires local agencies prepare an annual and five-year report that provide specific information about those fees.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
7. AGREEMENT WITH SILVER RIDE, INC., AND RESOLUTION TERMINATING THE EXISTENCE OF A LOCAL EMERGENCY

City Council consideration to adopt a resolution that will terminate the existence of local emergency and ratify the emergency agreement with SilverRide, Inc.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution – Terminating State of Emergency
8. CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

City Council consideration to authorize the renewal of the contract with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation for Fiscal Year 2024-25 through Fiscal Year 2026-27.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
9. POOL CHEMICALS CONTRACT

City Council consideration to award a new pool chemical contract for chemicals in Fiscal Year 2023-24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. HASA, Inc., Bid Submittal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. DRAINAGE BENEFIT ASSESSMENT AREA RESOLUTION INITIATING PROCEEDINGS, APPROVING AN ENGINEER’S REPORT, AND TAKING OTHER ACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH TRACT 82126 (BOUQUET CANYON)

Pursuant to the conditions of approval for the Bouquet Canyon project, the property owner shall establish a Drainage Benefit Assessment Area to ensure the continued maintenance of any drainage improvements that are not eligible for transfer to the Los Angeles County Flood Control District.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. DBAA Formation 2023-1 Initiation Resolution
b. Resolution of Intent for DBAA 2023-1
c. DBAA 2023-1 Maintenance Exhibit (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. DBAA 2023-1 Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. DEDICATION OF EASEMENT TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON NEWHALL COMMUNITY CENTER PARKING LOT

A Dedication of Easement to Southern California Edison Assessor Parcel Numbers 2833-014-903, 2831-011-904, and 2831-026-920.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Newhall Grant Easement
b. Easement Map Exhibit B
c. Aerial Site Plan
d. GIS Community Center SCE Easement
12. WIRELESS DATA, VOICE, AND ACCESSORIES CONTRACT WITH T-MOBILE

The City of Santa Clarita relies on wireless services from various service providers to equip City Staff with mobile phones and other devices to provide City services to its residents. Following a recent review of service offerings from wireless service providers, this item makes a recommendation to approve the use of a NASPO Valuepoint contract to transition the majority of the City’s mobile fleet to T-Mobile and receive new mobile devices as a result.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. NASPO Contract MA176 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
In memory of Jeff Wheat
