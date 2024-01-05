|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humerous and notalgic tribute to "The Catskills."
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team shot better than 60% from the field as they opened conference play with a 107-70 win over the Life Pacific Warriors in The MacArthur Center.
|
Behind 21 points from senior Belle Hernandez, The Master's University women's basketball team opened conference play with a 76-53 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Thursday in The MacArthur Center.
|
Are you engaged or looking to pop the question? The time is now as the city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This unique wedding experience sees multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception.
|
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 263 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
The deadline to submit an entry into the 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival Artwork Contest is Friday, Jan. 12. The winning artist will receive $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival.
|
Santa Clarita Arts has unveiled a new exhibition at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, “Inside, a Shape,” featuring the artwork of interdisciplinary artist Sophia Wolfe.
|
The Valley Industry Association is currently looking for enthusiastic hosts for upcoming After Five Networking Mixer events.
|
1875
- Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story
]
|
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
|
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park Monday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m.
|
As we step into the new year, I find myself eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead.
|
California State University, Northridge men's basketball Dionte Bostick picked up his first career Big West Player of the Week award, the league office announced on Monday.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Raz Orbach (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Dec. 26-30.
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation has created an endowment fund in honor of Michele Jenkins, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, after nearly 40 years of service as a COC Board of Trustees member.
|
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The Golden State’s first test of the season’s snowpack left experts underwhelmed at the chances for another wet winter year, with California measuring well below average for rain and snowfall so far.
|
Happy new year! My name is Carlos Orozco and I will be serving as the 27th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2024.
|
Nearly 16.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 121,501 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
|
1909
- Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story
]
|
Donate blood in memory of slain Santa Clarita Valley resident and Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Monday, Jan. 29.
|
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
