The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is an item to fill a unexpected vacancy on the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission caused by the November death of commissioner Don Cruikshank.

Two applicants have filed to fill the commision seat, Cruikshank’s son, Rob Cruikshank and Di Thompson.

City commissions are appointed by the city council and have five members, one nominated by each city council member.

City Councilmember Bill Miranda, will make the nomination to fill the vacancy. Don Cruikshank had served as Miranda’s appointee since February 2016.

Also on the agenda is an item to renew support for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation for three consecutive Fiscal Years (FY 2024-25, FY 2025-26, FY 2026-27) in the amount of $240,000 annually.

The SCVEDC was founded in 2009 when the city council approved an expenditure of $200,000 for initial start-up costs and the creation of the local economic development corporation. The contract has been renewed annually.

The council will also seek to terminate the existence of the local emergency declaration caused by the transit strike which began in October and was resolved on Dec. 4 when bus drivers, dispatchers, mechanics and call center staff returned to work.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agenda below:

