November 23
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
| Thursday, Nov 23, 2023

jason gibbsHappy Thanksgiving from the city of Santa Clarita

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” – Randy Pausch

It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks. Between enjoying the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and of course pumpkin pie, remember to take the time to reflect on the blessings in your life.

As I look back over the last year, I have immense gratitude for the opportunity to serve as your Mayor. I am thankful for earning your votes for my seat on this council and I am thankful for the amazing City organization and community I get to be part of.

As I look at the blessings granted to our City over the past year, there is much more to be thankful for. We kicked off 2023 with the grand opening of the new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park. It brings me much joy to see the children and families who regularly take advantage of all the new amenities and if you have had the opportunity to check it out, I don’t have to tell you how popular it has become. Most importantly, it gives children of all abilities the chance to play, socialize and engage with one another.

In April, we dusted off our boots and hats and welcomed the return of the beloved Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. This year’s event brought the sights, sounds and swagger of cowboy culture to Main Street in Old Town Newhall. It was fantastic to see our favorite musicians and activities return, as well as everyone’s favorite peach cobbler.

We enjoyed a summer packed full of exciting activities, such as Concerts in the Park, City Cinemas, Celebrate, the Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Spectacular and much more. I hear from many of our residents that they are thankful for the calendar full of world-class events offered right here in Santa Clarita.

This fall was busy with the River Rally and the grand opening celebrations for two new City amenities. In the very same week your City Council cut the ribbon to welcome residents to the enhancements at Central Park and the new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center. The Central Park Buildout project consisted of adding four new multi-purpose fields, a new parking lot, restroom facility, upgrades to the Central Bark dog park and the oh-so-popular 172-step exercise staircase. Residents were clamoring to get their workout in as they climbed the hill to take in the beautiful vistas of the park. Over in Canyon Country, the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center is now serving residents throughout the Valley and all of the southland. Offering the City’s fourth Metrolink station, as well as a bus transfer station, this new facility is making getting around town much easier.

Just recently we celebrated the merriest of City events – Light Up Main Street. I have to admit this is one of the highlights of my year. Seeing the sparkle in the eyes of children and adults as tens-of-thousands of lights illuminate the massive Christmas Tree and the festive decor up and down Main Street truly puts you in the holiday spirit. I am thankful this event has become a beloved tradition for many residents.

As I reflect on the journey of the past year as your Mayor, I am profoundly touched by the trust you have placed in me and the constructive engagement you have shared. It is your voices that guide our decisions, your concerns that shape our goals and your aspirations that chart our City’s course towards a bright future. Together, we will keep striving to maintain Santa Clarita’s reputation as an amazing place to live, work and play. Thank you, once again, for the honor of serving you. I wish all of you a very happy Thanksgiving.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the city council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
