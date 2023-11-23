Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita

|
|
|
November 23
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
The Master's University swim teams finished out their most successful fall season in program history defeating several top NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA teams at the La Verne University Invitational held at East L.A. College.
Before 2023 concludes, California State University, Northridge wanted to share its gratitude for the thousands of CSUN staff — many of them working behind the scenes — who helps the university achieve its goals on campus.
Caden Starr scored 29 points and Jordan Caruso notched a double-double as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Stanton 98-74 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
California State University Northridge’s Chicano House hosted its annual two-night celebration for Dia de los Muertos recently.
It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jessie Bonsness (women's soccer) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 13-18.
Keith Palmer was on track to fulfill his lifelong dream.
Phil Hamory had rarely set foot on campus at The Master’s University before he dropped off his daughter as a student.
Princess Cruises has unveiled details of its 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand program, featuring the Down Under debut of the flagship Discovery Princess, as well as the longest-ever World Cruise to sail roundtrip from Australia
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.
On, Nov. 21, 2023, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant operation as part of an on-going investigation involving criminal organizations engaging in access device fraud and identity theft.
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 106 laboratory verified new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Registration for classes, activities and sports listed in the winter Seasons catalog will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Among the class offerings are quilting, chunky knitting, essential oil basics, cake decorating and archery.
Have cookies with Santa! Bring the family for a jolly good time at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Dec 2, noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy festive crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa himself. This program is free and no registration is required.
The Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, July through September 2023."
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's ongoing efforts to improve the emergency transit service, the city expanded the availability of Dial-a-Ride and Access services on Monday, Nov. 20. The city has lifted its priority use restrictions, previously limited to emergency medical appointments, to include all regular DAR use cases.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard captured second place in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Championships at Long Beach City College on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards winner for its Majestic Princess sailings to Alaska.
California State University, Northridge has been working to develop zero-cost classes by eliminating the costs of course materials, an extension of a CSU-wide Affordable Learning $olutions initiative.
