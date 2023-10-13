Jason Gibbs | Join Us for State of the City 2023 ‘Event Extravaganza’

|
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Looking to start up or expand your small business? Join the city of Santa Clarita for a presentation on how to make the best decisions for your local business using the city of Santa Clarita’s informative and powerful web tools: SizeUp Santa Clarita and Mergent Intellect.
The Master's University Mustangs dominated in the pool at the Arizona tri-meet with both the men's and women's squads defeating Arizona Christian and OUAZ on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Surprise, Ariz.
Valencia High School Coach Donna Lee has been named one of 13 educators named to the 39th Class of Inductees into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advisory to all residents of Los Angeles County to remind residents to stay calm when attending demonstrations and to report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.
No. 17 College of the Canyons returned to action following its week six bye with a 31-21 conference victory over No. 9 El Camino College on Thursday night to win its fourth straight contest.
The Herb Alpert School of Music at California Institute of the Arts presents the second annual Artist in Residence Week, AIR23, from Monday, Nov. 6, to Friday, Nov. 10.
Tickets are now available for the Good Karma Music & Arts Festival, a daylong event scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field, 20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Not only am I fortunate to live here in our vibrant city, I am honored to serve as its mayor. The city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer a wide range of programs and services to our residents.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced her bill modernizing healthcare access in California, AB 1697, has beem signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Princess Cruises unveiled Thursday Spellbound by Magic Castle, a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon set to enchant guests aboard Sun Princess when the new ship debuts in early 2024.
Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee Meeting is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of seven new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee at its Oct. 11 meeting.
The California State University, Northridge Family Focus Resource Center is hosting its 10th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the university.
Local nonprofit chapter SCV Project Linus is calling for support from the community to help replenish its inventory at Make a Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 28, at the College of the Canyons East Gym.
On Monday, Oct. 16, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the California Department of Education, and partners will unveil plans to drive improvements in statewide student performance.
As California celebrates Latino Heritage Month recognizing the contributions of the more than 15 million Latinos who call California home, the CHP received grant funding to promote traffic safety within Spanish-speaking communities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 109 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Embrace the holiday spirit and shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
The L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department is encouraging applicants to apply for the Los Angeles County Training Center/Fire Camp.
Through their research for the Economic Outlook Forecast, The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation compiled the Santa Clarita Valley Largest Employer’s List illustrating marked growth in this past year.
On Oct. 26th the SCV Chapter of the Aerospace & Defense Forum will be visiting Aero TMF for networking, a presentation, and a tour of their facility in Valencia.
