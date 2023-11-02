Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street

It’s Time for the Annual Light Up Main Street Celebration

Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community. Families, friends and neighbors gather to witness the illumination of the majestic Christmas tree in front of Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch and the transformation of Main Street as it shines with thousands of festive lights and decorations. This year’s official kick off to the holiday season is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

You won’t be able to resist embracing the holiday spirit as you admire the huge Christmas tree in front of the Library, adorned with more than 3,000 ornaments and twinkling lights. As you make your way down Main Street, make sure to have your phone ready to snap pictures at all the festive photo ops. From giant illuminated gifts and picture frames, to twinkling lights glistening on all of the trees lining the street – you are sure to get that perfect picture for your holiday cards.

There’s nothing better than a nice warm meal to start the holiday season, so make sure to bring your appetite and savor a meal or snack from various food trucks or your preferred Old Town Newhall restaurant. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping at the Maker’s Marketplace, featuring unique, one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts from local vendors.

Alternatively, you can explore the distinctive boutiques along Main Street. There will be two entertainment stages that will showcase live holiday performances. The Main Stage near the Library will host show choirs and bands, while the Community Stage under the marquee at The MAIN will showcase local performance groups singing and dancing.

I encourage you to gather your loved ones and join us for this cherished holiday tradition in the heart of Santa Clarita. I look forward to seeing you at Light Up Main Street!

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...