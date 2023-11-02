header image

November 2
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023

jason gibbsIt’s Time for the Annual Light Up Main Street Celebration

Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community. Families, friends and neighbors gather to witness the illumination of the majestic Christmas tree in front of Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch and the transformation of Main Street as it shines with thousands of festive lights and decorations. This year’s official kick off to the holiday season is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

You won’t be able to resist embracing the holiday spirit as you admire the huge Christmas tree in front of the Library, adorned with more than 3,000 ornaments and twinkling lights. As you make your way down Main Street, make sure to have your phone ready to snap pictures at all the festive photo ops. From giant illuminated gifts and picture frames, to twinkling lights glistening on all of the trees lining the street – you are sure to get that perfect picture for your holiday cards.

There’s nothing better than a nice warm meal to start the holiday season, so make sure to bring your appetite and savor a meal or snack from various food trucks or your preferred Old Town Newhall restaurant. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping at the Maker’s Marketplace, featuring unique, one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts from local vendors.

Alternatively, you can explore the distinctive boutiques along Main Street. There will be two entertainment stages that will showcase live holiday performances. The Main Stage near the Library will host show choirs and bands, while the Community Stage under the marquee at The MAIN will showcase local performance groups singing and dancing.

I encourage you to gather your loved ones and join us for this cherished holiday tradition in the heart of Santa Clarita. I look forward to seeing you at Light Up Main Street!

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

Tree Lighting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Princess Cruises Reveals New Show-stopping Productions
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
Princess Cruises Reveals New Show-stopping Productions
See’s Candies “Yum-raising” event for the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
See’s Candies “Yum-raising” event for the American Cancer Society
Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence Raises $75,471
Child & Family Center is excited to announce that their Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on Oct. 14 raised $75,471.
Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence Raises $75,471
Nov. 11: City To Honor Local Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
Nov. 11: City To Honor Local Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
SCVEDC Welcomes New Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development
Over the past few months, there have been some internal staffing changes for long-standing members of the SCVEDC.
SCVEDC Welcomes New Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development
County Development Authority Obtains Top ﻿Housing Assistance Assessment Score
The Los Angeles County Development Authority received a High Performer designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , under HUD’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program.
County Development Authority Obtains Top ﻿Housing Assistance Assessment Score
Message from City Manager | Dedicated to Our Veterans
In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.
Message from City Manager | Dedicated to Our Veterans
CSUN Dean Appointed Campus’ First Tribal Liaison Officer
Jeffrey Tadór Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has been appointed the campus’ first Senior Tribal Liaison Officer.
CSUN Dean Appointed Campus’ First Tribal Liaison Officer
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches
Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day
Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita
Dec. 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Virtual Empowerment Workshop
Nonprofit WeWil Collaborative joins forces with Santa Clarita Valley business owner Rachel Cosgroveto to empower women with a virtual workshop, "Sevem Secrets for Success in Uncertain Times."
Dec. 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Virtual Empowerment Workshop
Discounted Tickets for SCV Residents at Good Karma Music, Arts Festival
In a bold, inflation-busting move, promoters of the Good Karma Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4 have slashed ticket prices to $29.50 for advance purchase for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Discounted Tickets for SCV Residents at Good Karma Music, Arts Festival
Nov. 4: Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced in SFV for Pavement Construction
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
Nov. 4: Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced in SFV for Pavement Construction
Zonta Club of SCV Announces Member Achievements
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced several recent achievements of Zonta members including Dr. Cherise Moore named Zontain of the Year 2022-23. In addtion, Nicole Miller was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 and Darlene Lyons is serving as District 9 Parliamentariann.
Zonta Club of SCV Announces Member Achievements
Nov. 17: Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala
The Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Nov. 17: Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala
Nov. 8: 13th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the honorees for the 13th Annual Salute to Patriots, an event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Nov. 8: 13th Annual Salute to Patriots
Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
TMU Drops Second Exhibition Game to Biola 77-82
The Master's University men's basketball team lost a very close 82-77 exhibition game against NCAA Division II Biola Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Drops Second Exhibition Game to Biola 77-82
Cougars Take Down Moorpark College 35-30
No. 16 College of the Canyons rushed for a combined 175 yards and three scores to take down host Moorpark College 35-30 on Saturday night, winning its fourth conference game of the season.
Cougars Take Down Moorpark College 35-30
