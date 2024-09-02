header image

Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
| Monday, Sep 2, 2024

Jerry De Felice cropEvidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation.

De Felice, who started his job at the COC Foundation in March 2023, reportedly resigned from the COC Foundation, Thursday, Aug. 29.

In an email sent to members of College of the Canyons Foundation Board of Directors COC Foundation Chief Operating Officer Shawna Mann reported De Felie’s resignation, describing it as “abrupt.”

The email read:

“On Thursday, Aug 29, during a meeting about a potential reorganization in the Foundation and resulting personnel changes, Jerry (De Felice) abruptly resigned. The Foundation will reassess the Chief Development Officer position and initiate the recruitment process immediately.”

As Director of Development for the COC Foundation De Felice was paid $121,662 in 2023 according to Transparent California, a comprehensive database of public pay information with the mission to provide transparency into government spending.

According to De Felice’s LinkedIn profile:

“The Chief Development Officer directs and supervises all Foundation development including: campaigns, annual giving, planned and deferred giving, corporate and foundation giving, the Foundation’s scholarship program, alumni and corporate relations, and special fundraising campaigns and events. Provides senior leadership and management of all facets of Foundation operations and staff and its advancement programs.

The CDO is responsible for management of the nonprofit organization, serves as the senior fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Community College District, and oversees multiple programs to engage donors, alumni and the community. The CDO works collaboratively with both internal and external individuals and organizations and is expected to develop a comprehensive fundraising program that encompasses all of the district’s campuses and centers.

Current responsibilities include developing, implementing, and overseeing a comprehensive fund development program aimed at identifying, qualifying, cultivating, soliciting and stewarding major gift prospects and donors.”

Prior to coming to College of the Canyons De Felice previously worked nearly 23 years at California State University, Northridge as the major gifts officer and director of development.

De Felice is the fourth high profile resignation or retirement from COC since the board of the Santa Clarita Community College district voted on July 10 to put Chancellor/President Dr. Dianne Van Hook on administrative leave effective July 15. Van Hook announced her retirement from the college on July 22.

Dr. Diane Fiero, Deputy Chancellor and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, will retire on Sept. 20.

Sharlene Coleal, Classified Administrator and Assistant Superintendent/Vice President Business Services, will retire effective Sept. 3.

Ryan Theule, vice president of the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus announced Tuesday, Aug. 27, he leaving his position as head of the COC Canyon Country campus to take a position with his church.
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation.
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation.
SCVNews.com