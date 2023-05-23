header image

May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Johnson Wins National Championship, TMU Men’s Golf Places Second
| Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Easton Johnson TMU sports

Easton Johnson won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Golf National Championship and The Master’s University team finished second in the team competition at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, May 19.

Johnson’s birdie on the second playoff hole clinched the win over Bellevue (NE) University’s Hugo Ronnberg. The two were tied at 8-under at the end of the 72-hole tournament.

As a team, the Mustangs shot a final round 4-under 284 to finish the four-day championship at 8-over par, three strokes behind the University of British Columbia. It is the highest finish for a TMU men’s golf team in the national championship.

“Honored, grateful that the guys played so hard and they played in such a way that God was glorified,” said TMU Head Coach Jacob Hicks. “That’s always the goal, and so I just rejoice in that. It stings that we came up a little bit short but we put up one heckuva fight today. The boys played so well, they weren’t scared, they hit some awesome shots and they fought to the end. You know, we talked last night about all the hard work that has gone into this entire year to just be in a position to actually make a run. And the guys were just so excited about that. Thinking back on the 6 a.m. workouts, the extra work that I don’t even see outside of practice, the adversity we went through this semester. All of that brought us here to this moment.”

Johnson finished with an 8-under 280 (71-70-71-68). His 4-under 68 featured five birdies against just one bogey. With the win, the TMU freshman was named NAIA Player of the Year, NAIA Freshman of the Year and First Team All-American.

“Easton deserves all the awards,” Hicks said. “In the playoff, it was amazing how confident and comfortable he was. It was impressive how locked in he was. We were walking down the fairway and I looked over and I said, ‘Buddy, you are the most overdue person to win this tournament.’ He has been knocking on the door the entire year. So it’s cool to see him come out on top.”

In addition to celebrating with his teammates after his win, Easton was able to embrace his family next to the 18th green.

“Its hard to describe. There has been a lot of hard work put into this,” Johnson said of the emotional moment with his parents. “A lot of hours with my dad just grinding and thousands of balls and thousands of hours just thinking around golf courses just prepared me for this.”

And it wasn’t finished after 72 holes.

“Getting into the playoff, I just felt a calmness having coach there and just knowing where I was at and that I had worked hard for this,” he said. “Thanks be to God I was able to get it done and He was able to give me the strength to do that.”

Johnson becomes the second TMU golfer to win a national championship after Chad Wensel did it in 2004.

Jack Dudeck finished with a 1-under 71 and a four-day total of 3-under 285 (74-71-69-71) to finish tied for fifth. Last year he was the national runner-up.

“For Jack to finish tied for fifth, especially after not having a good first round, he battled and led the team,” Hicks said. “It’s bittersweet because this is his last (collegiate tournament). He’s created an amazing legacy and he’s built in to our program a culture of winning. I attribute a lot of our mentality to him and he’s helped Easton just become a killer.”

“There’s just so much to take in at the moment,” Dudeck said. “There’s a little bit of frustration just because I wish I could have done a little better and made a couple more putts, but at the same time I’m just so proud of these guys. All the shenanigans we’ve done this year, just being boys and practicing and the late nights… it’s just a lot of fun. And to see it pay off for all these guys is huge. I’m proud of each and every one of them and I wish them the best for the next few years.”

Mitchell Briley finished the tournament at 9-over (297), DonDon Bumacod (voted by the other teams as the tournament sportsmanship winner) was 13-over and Seth Bishop finished 18-over.

“Thankful to the Lord for blessing us and we are already looking forward to next year,” Hicks said.

For more information visit TMU sports.

Six Productions Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 22 - Sunday, May 28.
Six Productions Filming This Week in the SCV
CHP Plans Memorial Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
CHP Plans Memorial Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period
COC’s Bobola Named Classified Employee of the Year
Frederick Bobola, an instructional laboratory coordinator at College of the Canyons, has been named a 2023 Classified Employee of the Year by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.
COC’s Bobola Named Classified Employee of the Year
May 25: Free Screening ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ 40th Anniversary
Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.
May 25: Free Screening ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ 40th Anniversary
May 28: Alessandro Concas Children’s Book Signing
Bring your children to meet teen author and pianist Alessandro Concas on Sunday, May 28, 4:30 p.m. at Havana Savannah Coffeeshop, 24050 Copper Hill Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 28: Alessandro Concas Children’s Book Signing
June 22: ‘Video Games’ Call for Art Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Video Games."
June 22: ‘Video Games’ Call for Art Deadline
Arts, Music Instruction in Schools to Receive Prop 28 Funding
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently joined fellow proponents of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022, to launch the Promise of Proposition 28 during a press conference to discuss how funding for the program to bring arts and music to California schools will be implemented.
Arts, Music Instruction in Schools to Receive Prop 28 Funding
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
CSUN Mourns Loss of Women’s Soccer Alum Taylor Hobson
California State University, Northridge Athletics is mourning the passing of women's soccer alum Taylor Hobson.
CSUN Mourns Loss of Women’s Soccer Alum Taylor Hobson
Cougars Take Home New Hardware from State Championships
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
Cougars Take Home New Hardware from State Championships
Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager
SCV Water has announced the hiring of Kevin Strauss as its next communications manager.
Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager
The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats
Princess Cruises Honors Tuskegee Airmen’s 100th Birthday
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
Princess Cruises Honors Tuskegee Airmen’s 100th Birthday
May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 23, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will take part in a joint meeting with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
County Assessor Announces New Public Affairs Chief of Staff
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has named Ted Olguin as his new Chief of Staff of the Assessor's Communications and Public Affairs team.
County Assessor Announces New Public Affairs Chief of Staff
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Children’s Bureau in Need of Foster Families
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau in Need of Foster Families
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
