July 19: Explore the Life of a Honeybee with Yves Montane

The Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Library invites everyone to “Take A Peek Inside the Hive” on Tuesday, July 19.

Explore the life of a honey bee on Tuesday, July 19, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Yves Montane, a local apiarist from Montane Farms, will have a informative presentation about bees and provide insight gathered from professional experience.

No registration is required, and there will be a limited supply of free goodies.

Old Town Newhall Library,

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information on events at the Santa Clarita libraries visit Santa Clarita Public Library.

