Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 5
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
July 19: Explore the Life of a Honeybee with Yves Montane
| Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022
Hive

The Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Library invites everyone to “Take A Peek Inside the Hive” on Tuesday, July 19.

Explore the life of a honey bee on Tuesday, July 19, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Yves Montane, a local apiarist from Montane Farms, will have a informative presentation about bees and provide insight gathered from professional experience.

No registration is required, and there will be a limited supply of free goodies.

Old Town Newhall Library,

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information on events at the Santa Clarita libraries visit Santa Clarita Public Library.

Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
