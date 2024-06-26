header image

S.C.V. History
June 26
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
Water drop


Hart High School’s renowned baseball program is excited to announce its annual Youth Baseball Camp, in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.

This much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on July 2nd 2024 and is proudly sponsored by Panico Excavation Inc.

The Hart High Baseball Youth Camp offers an incredible opportunity for young elementary age athletes to develop their skills, learn from experienced coaches, and experience the camaraderie and spirit of baseball.

This camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game, including hitting, pitching, fielding, and base running, while also emphasizing the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, and dedication.

Camp Details:

-Date: 7/2/24

-Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Location: Hart High School Baseball Field, 24825 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321

-Age Group: 7 to 14 years old

-Registration Fee: Free for Boys & Girls Club Members

-Food: Lunch will be provided for all campers, coaches & players.

Participants will have the chance to learn from Hart High School’s accomplished coaching staff and players, who will share their expertise and passion for the game. The camp aims to foster a love for baseball in a fun and supportive environment, encouraging young athletes to reach their full potential.

“We are thrilled to host this annual camp and work with the Newhall Boys and Girls Club to inspire the next generation of baseball players,” said Brad Meza, Head Coach of Hart High Baseball. “Our goal is to provide a positive and enriching experience for all participants, helping them grow both as athletes and individuals.”

Panico Excavation Inc., known for its commitment to community engagement, is the proud sponsor of this year’s camp. Their generous support ensures that the event is accessible to as many young athletes as possible, reinforcing the importance of local businesses in fostering community development.

For more information about the Hart High Baseball Youth Camp, please contact Chris Frithsmith at 661-644-3142 or hartdugoutclub@gmail.com
