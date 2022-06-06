July 23: WiSH Foundation’s Cars Under the Stars

WiSH Education Foundation’s 2nd annual car show, Cars Under the Stars, will be in the Sears parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Co-chaired by Amanda Benson-Tilch and Richard Cohn, this will be an evening of awesome cars, rockin’ music, entertaining vendors, and delicious food and drinks. You and your family will be able to vote for your favorite car, dance to your favorite songs, shop at your favorite vendor booths, and eat your favorite foods.

It’s just $5 per person to enter, (kids under 5 are free), and $30 to enter your car with the possibility of winning a coveted Cars Under the Stars trophy!

Trophies will be given to Judge’s Choice, People’s Choice, and WiSH Board Members’ Choice. All proceeds benefit the William S. Hart School District student programs and student wellness. To see more of the programs we help fund, visit https://www.wisheducationfoundation.org/programs/.

For sponsorship opportunities please email Amanda Benson at amanda@askamandaconsulting.com.

For vendor opportunities please email Selina Thomas at selinaphr@gmail.com.

For event Tickets and car registration, click [here].

Sponsorship Opportunities:

All Sponsorship levels put you in front of 250 specialty car owners, over 1,000 attendees,

local media, social media and much more, while allowing you the opportunity to shine!

$1500

Product placement – 10’x10′ booth OR 4’x12′ banner;

Shout-outs during the event;

4 event admission tickets;

Logo placement on website & marketing flyers;

Social media shout-outs on Facebook and Instagram;

Digital newsletter mentions to over 34,300 emails;

Media mentions in Santa Clarita Magazine, SCVTV, KHTS, etc.

$500

Shout-outs during the event;

4 event admission tickets;

Logo placement on website & marketing flyers;

Social media shout-outs on Facebook and Instagram;

Digital newsletter mentions to over 34,300 emails;

Media mentions in Santa Clarita Magazine, SCVTV, KHTS, etc.

$250

Coverage on all marketing including website except banners, 2 entry tickets

Customized sponsorships available. For more information, please contact manda Benson-Tilch at amanda@askamandaconsulting.com.

