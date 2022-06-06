July 23: WiSH Foundation’s Cars Under the Stars

WiSH Education Foundation’s 2nd annual car show, Cars Under the Stars, will be in the Sears parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Co-chaired by Amanda Benson-Tilch and Richard Cohn, this will be an evening of awesome cars, rockin’ music, entertaining vendors, and delicious food and drinks. You and your family will be able to vote for your favorite car, dance to your favorite songs, shop at your favorite vendor booths, and eat your favorite foods.
It’s just $5 per person to enter, (kids under 5 are free), and $30 to enter your car with the possibility of winning a coveted Cars Under the Stars trophy!
Trophies will be given to Judge’s Choice, People’s Choice, and WiSH Board Members’ Choice. All proceeds benefit the William S. Hart School District student programs and student wellness. To see more of the programs we help fund, visit https://www.wisheducationfoundation.org/programs/.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named
recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
On Thursday, June 2, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awarded Impulse Music Co. as one of the Top100 Dealers in the world — similar to the Oscars Academy Awards, but for music stores.
As the summer season begins, the Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” encouraging residents to combine reading with camping, adventure and skill development.
Driven by its belief that health is a human right, Providence Southern California provided $608 million in funding and services to care for those in need outside the walls of its 11 Southern California hospitals.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening hike at Central Park while admiring the Supermoon. Experience a relaxing sound bath with crystal singing bowls at the summit with Angelita Weber.
