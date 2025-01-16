header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space
| Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
Team Bamboo
Team Bamboo
 

In partnership with DreamUp, three teams, one from SCVi in the Santa Clarita Valley and two from iLEAD Hybrid Exploration, have been selected to send experiments to the International Space Station.

The iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects DreamUp to Space Experiment Design Challenge 2024-25 began in the fall when students were tasked with the driving question “What is the effect of microgravity on living and non-living things?” Hundreds of SCVi and iLEAD Hybrid Exploration learners submitted proposals. Through a selection process, the top proposals were awarded the opportunity to have the experiments performed in microgravity by scientists in the International Space Station National Laboratory while the students performed their control experiments in gravity here on Earth.

The selected teams/projects are as follows:

From SCVi, grades 7-12:

“What are the effects of microgravity on Phyllostachys edulis (bamboo) seeds?” Studying the effects of bamboo seeds will further scientists’ understanding of what it will take to grow bamboo, a useful resource, in a microgravity environment.

From iLEAD Exploration, grades 4-7:

“What are the effects of microgravity on the mycelium of Pleurotus eryngii (king trumpet mushrooms)?” The study of mushroom mycelium has been shown to be important for future space exploration and colonization.

From iLEAD Exploration, grades 8-12:

“Can Armadillidium vulgare (pill bugs) increase the pH of soil in microgravity?” An iLEAD first, the experiment will send live larvae to space.

“This project represents an incredible hands-on opportunity for iLEAD learners and facilitators to be involved in real space science. They are not just pretending to develop microgravity experiments, they are doing it. And that requires our learners to imagine, collaborate and then roll up their sleeves and produce something tangible that will actually launch to the International Space Station. The result is learners that walk away with a newfound excitement and love for space and science, and we’re so proud of the launch teams’ hard work throughout this process.” said Kathleen Fredette, iLEAD California’s Director of STEAM Initiatives.

Currently, learners are optimizing the experiments for the journey to the International Space Station Laboratory, targeted for April of 2025 on CRS-2 spaceX 32.

In addition to the iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects opportunities like the DreamUp to Space Experiment Design Challenge, SCVi is developing its 9th-12th grade aerospace career and technical education path with a portion of seed money awarded to iLEAD in 2024 in a K12 Strong Workforce Grant.

Team Pill Bugs

Team Pill Bugs

About iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects

iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects broadens horizons for students by challenging them into deeper learning through aerospace projects, design thinking and authentic experiences. Student projects include DreamUp to Space, Rocketry, “Soaring Aeronautics” Glider, UAV Design and Intro to Piloting.

To learn more, visit iLEADAerospace.org

About iLEAD Hybrid Exploration

iLEAD Hybrid Exploration is a program of iLEAD Hybrid, which serves grades TK-12 in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Kern and Ventura Counties. The school promotes individualized, project-based, social-emotional, self-directed, STEAM-focused and real-world learning for families who choose an independent study or hybrid learning model. iLEAD Hybrid strives to provide personalized, relationship-driven learning empowering individuals to grow and LEAD.

To learn more, visit iLEADExploration.org.

About SCVi

Santa Clarita Valley International School (SCVi) is a free public charter school for TK-12th graders. The school uses project-based and social-emotional learning concepts to inspire and motivate lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century. SCVi incorporates technology into every component of the curriculum, and the school values and encourages development of leadership skills by inspiring confidence and character in each unique learner.

To learn more, visit iLEADSantaClarita.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space

SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
In partnership with DreamUp, three teams, one from SCVi in the Santa Clarita Valley and two from iLEAD Hybrid Exploration, have been selected to send experiments to the International Space Station.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors

Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board

Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 16: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board

Jan. 16: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, Jan. 16 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students

California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2025 Student Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New Commissioners Appointed by Santa Clarita City Council
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Santa Clarita City Council appointed a number of individuals to fill vacancies on city commissions.
New Commissioners Appointed by Santa Clarita City Council
Salvation Army SCV Corps Works to Assist Fire Victims
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides social services, including food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance. According to Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Captain Rafael Viana, Officer in Charge, the organization has now focused its concentration on helping the specific needs of those affected in the Los Angeles area wildfires.
Salvation Army SCV Corps Works to Assist Fire Victims
SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space
In partnership with DreamUp, three teams, one from SCVi in the Santa Clarita Valley and two from iLEAD Hybrid Exploration, have been selected to send experiments to the International Space Station.
SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space
Feb. 22: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.
Feb. 22: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
Jan. 21: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 21: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Jan 18: Adults Decorate a Tote Bag at Canyon Country Library
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a adults decorate a tote bag activity, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Jan 18: Adults Decorate a Tote Bag at Canyon Country Library
Feb. 7: K’tan Flamenco Dance Academy Presents ‘Flamencommunity’
Irit Specktor and the Studio K'tan Flamenco Dance Academy presents "Flamencommunity", a flamenco dance and music event, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 7: K’tan Flamenco Dance Academy Presents ‘Flamencommunity’
Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
Jan. 25: Ekata Training Center Expo
The Ekata Training Center will host a Ekata Expo, Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 27831 Smyth Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 25: Ekata Training Center Expo
CHP Deploys Special Response Team to L.A. Wildfires
The California Highway Patrol has deployed a Special Response Team to support local law enforcement and protect communities impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.
CHP Deploys Special Response Team to L.A. Wildfires
Jan. 21: Supervisors to Discuss Rental Protections After Fires
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss rental protections and a short-term rentals resolution following the recent critical fire events in L.A. County at the Tuesday, Jan. 21 regular board meeting.
Jan. 21: Supervisors to Discuss Rental Protections After Fires
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
 As the Los Angeles area begins to recover from the devastating recent wildfires, Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities during this challenging time.
Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons
New and continuing students can register for the College of the Canyons spring 2025 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 10.
Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons
211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers
Hilton, American Express and 211 LA have announced a plan to provide vouchers to people impacted by the fires to stay, free of charge, at Hilton properties.
211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers
Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, Disposal of Fire Debris
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a new order in preparation for fire recovery operations and to ensure the safe removal, transport, and disposal of fire debris resulting from recent wildfires.
Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, Disposal of Fire Debris
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Eaton Fire officials will host a  virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and  discuss recovery.
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Jan. 18: Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
Jan. 18: Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
SCVNews.com