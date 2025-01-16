SCVi, iLEAD Selected to Send Student Experiments to Space

In partnership with DreamUp, three teams, one from SCVi in the Santa Clarita Valley and two from iLEAD Hybrid Exploration, have been selected to send experiments to the International Space Station.

The iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects DreamUp to Space Experiment Design Challenge 2024-25 began in the fall when students were tasked with the driving question “What is the effect of microgravity on living and non-living things?” Hundreds of SCVi and iLEAD Hybrid Exploration learners submitted proposals. Through a selection process, the top proposals were awarded the opportunity to have the experiments performed in microgravity by scientists in the International Space Station National Laboratory while the students performed their control experiments in gravity here on Earth.

The selected teams/projects are as follows:

From SCVi, grades 7-12:

“What are the effects of microgravity on Phyllostachys edulis (bamboo) seeds?” Studying the effects of bamboo seeds will further scientists’ understanding of what it will take to grow bamboo, a useful resource, in a microgravity environment.

From iLEAD Exploration, grades 4-7:

“What are the effects of microgravity on the mycelium of Pleurotus eryngii (king trumpet mushrooms)?” The study of mushroom mycelium has been shown to be important for future space exploration and colonization.

From iLEAD Exploration, grades 8-12:

“Can Armadillidium vulgare (pill bugs) increase the pH of soil in microgravity?” An iLEAD first, the experiment will send live larvae to space.

“This project represents an incredible hands-on opportunity for iLEAD learners and facilitators to be involved in real space science. They are not just pretending to develop microgravity experiments, they are doing it. And that requires our learners to imagine, collaborate and then roll up their sleeves and produce something tangible that will actually launch to the International Space Station. The result is learners that walk away with a newfound excitement and love for space and science, and we’re so proud of the launch teams’ hard work throughout this process.” said Kathleen Fredette, iLEAD California’s Director of STEAM Initiatives.

Currently, learners are optimizing the experiments for the journey to the International Space Station Laboratory, targeted for April of 2025 on CRS-2 spaceX 32.

In addition to the iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects opportunities like the DreamUp to Space Experiment Design Challenge, SCVi is developing its 9th-12th grade aerospace career and technical education path with a portion of seed money awarded to iLEAD in 2024 in a K12 Strong Workforce Grant.

About iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects

iLEAD Student Aerospace Projects broadens horizons for students by challenging them into deeper learning through aerospace projects, design thinking and authentic experiences. Student projects include DreamUp to Space, Rocketry, “Soaring Aeronautics” Glider, UAV Design and Intro to Piloting.

To learn more, visit iLEADAerospace.org

About iLEAD Hybrid Exploration

iLEAD Hybrid Exploration is a program of iLEAD Hybrid, which serves grades TK-12 in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Kern and Ventura Counties. The school promotes individualized, project-based, social-emotional, self-directed, STEAM-focused and real-world learning for families who choose an independent study or hybrid learning model. iLEAD Hybrid strives to provide personalized, relationship-driven learning empowering individuals to grow and LEAD.

To learn more, visit iLEADExploration.org.

About SCVi

Santa Clarita Valley International School (SCVi) is a free public charter school for TK-12th graders. The school uses project-based and social-emotional learning concepts to inspire and motivate lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century. SCVi incorporates technology into every component of the curriculum, and the school values and encourages development of leadership skills by inspiring confidence and character in each unique learner.

To learn more, visit iLEADSantaClarita.org.

