July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup

Los Angeles County is holding a free, drive-thru Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Collection on Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.

The event is an easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.

Note: COVID-19 restrictions will be set in place. See flier above for more information. En español vea abajo.

The Via Princessa Metrolink Station is located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...