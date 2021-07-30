header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
97°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 30
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
| Friday, Jul 30, 2021
Household Hazardous Waste

Los Angeles County is holding a free, drive-thru Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Collection on Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.

The event is an easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.

Note: COVID-19 restrictions will be set in place. See flier above for more information. En español vea abajo.

The Via Princessa Metrolink Station is located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita.

Household Hazardous Spanish Flier

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
Friday, Jul 30, 2021
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
FULL STORY...
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Friday, Jul 30, 2021
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Los Angeles County is holding a free, drive-thru Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Collection on Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,772; L.A. County Stresses Importance of Vaccines Against Delta Variant
Thursday, Jul 29, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,772; L.A. County Stresses Importance of Vaccines Against Delta Variant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 17 new deaths, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley and 3,248 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,772 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Los Angeles County is holding a free, drive-thru Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Collection on Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,772; L.A. County Stresses Importance of Vaccines Against Delta Variant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 17 new deaths, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley and 3,248 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,772 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,772; L.A. County Stresses Importance of Vaccines Against Delta Variant
Tejon Outlets Kickoff Back-to-School Shopping with Steep Discounts, Secret Gifter
With the reinstatement of in-person instruction this Fall, the Outlets at Tejon is excited to help students, teachers, and parents with all their back-to-school shopping.
Tejon Outlets Kickoff Back-to-School Shopping with Steep Discounts, Secret Gifter
Leticia Buckley Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture (Arts and Culture) has announced Leticia Rhi Buckley has joined its Arts Commission, L.A. County’s longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Leticia Buckley Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
Valencia-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes on Discovery Gateway Office/Flex Condo
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Andrew Ghassemi of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, are pleased to have represented the seller in the recent sale of this ±4,828-square-foot office/flex condo in a prime Valencia location.
Valencia-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes on Discovery Gateway Office/Flex Condo
Equipment Failure Cause of Saugus Power Outage
More than 2,400 Saugus homes were impacted by a power outage that began shortly after midnight Thursday morning.
Equipment Failure Cause of Saugus Power Outage
Santa Clarita Public Library Gearing Up for Fall Programming
As the Santa Clarita Public Library takes a programming break to prepare for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of services and online resources available.
Santa Clarita Public Library Gearing Up for Fall Programming
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adding Another Norkus to Roster
Trent Norkus is excited to join TMU Men's Volleyball and play alongside his older brother Brett, a starting middle blocker for the Mustangs.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adding Another Norkus to Roster
L.A. County Development Authority’s New Website Goes Live
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) is proud to announce the launch of its new website.
L.A. County Development Authority’s New Website Goes Live
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Sunday, Aug. 1.
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall
Following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita’s wildly popular SENSES block parties will make their triumphant return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall
Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches near Dockweiler and El Segundo to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Local business leaders are gathering to celebrate Santa Clarita Valley Day Aug. 14 with an inaugural job fair and boutique expo.
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,668 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for public feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
The California Department of Public Health has updated their guidance for face coverings statewide, aligning it with the mandates that L.A. County and the CDC calling for the public to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. 
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a substitute motion authored by Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis, in response to the proposed motion by Holly Mitchell and Shelia Kuehl that would move forward with the placement of youth realigned from the Department of Juvenile Justice and the L.A. County Probation system, specifically at Camps Scott and Scudder in Santa Clarita. 
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness to assess existing structures and systems and provide recommendations on reforms that will help Los Angeles County and its 88 cities solve homelessness.
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
The inaugural Cars Under the Stars car show brought together families and car enthusiasts Saturday night to raise funds for the WiSH Education Foundation.
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
A hearing for Senate Bill 520, authored by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was cancelled by Wilk last month. 
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
%d bloggers like this: