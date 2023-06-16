June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, “Hollywood’s Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond” on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
All ages welcome. Free admission. Great Father’s Day event.
Come early and walk along the trails in the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and explore the Oak of the Golden Dream where gold was first discovered in California in 1842. Visit the Walker Cabin and experience early pioneer living. Learn about wildlife in the scv and go birdwatching.
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has releases her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from using illegal fireworks.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15.
