header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 19
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
| Monday, Jun 19, 2023
yes i can

Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

During the ceremony, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants in the Yes I Can Unity Through Music and Education program will receive certificates earned through the successful completion of career-skills courses offered by College of the Canyons’ School of Personal and Professional Learning.

Accomplished singer-songwriter, Adin Boyer, will serve as keynote speaker. A top contestant on American Idol, Boyer will draw from his own experience as a creative living with autism. After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from California Institute of the Arts, he released his debut EP in 2021. Boyer’s second EP, which will be released this year, amplifies the disability community and features other artists with disabilities.

Other presenters include:

— City of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs, chair of the SCV Mayor’s Committee for Employment of Individuals with Disabilities, who will talk about the value of hiring people with disabilities.

— James Fauntleroy, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer as well as co-founder of 1500 Sound Academy, who will share his role in helping train YIC students in music production, mixing, songwriting, business management, and artist branding.

— John Prabhu, co-founder of LA North Studios, who will discuss the benefits of hiring YIC participants.

— Jake Arvizu, YIC participant and stage manager at LA North Studios, who will reflect on his experience working in the entertainment industry.

“Through partnerships open-minded entertainment industry leaders and the hard work of our participants, Yes I Can turns the passions of creatives with disabilities into paychecks as they pursue their dream careers,” said YIC Executive Director Bret Lieberman. “The individuals who will be recognized on Saturday have demonstrated a commitment to building the skills they need to be exceptional employees.”

YIC is dedicated to providing quality career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities interested in pursuing employment opportunities within the entertainment industry. Through partnerships with companies like LA North Studios, Remo, Migrate Sound and SCVTV, YIC participants are able to make valuable contributions as employees, interns, and mentees. Careers pursued by YIC students include music production, sound design, screenwriting, animation, visual special effects, voiceover, digital media, graphic design, computer app development, video game design, prop design, craft services and TV/film production and post-production.

Free, noncredit courses available through the School of Personal and Professional Learning allow individuals of all ages and abilities to enhance their workplace skills. Each certificate requires successful completion of a series of courses such as: Public Speaking in the Workplace, Organizational Leadership, Communications Strategies in the Workplace, and Self-Awareness, among others. For more information visit www.canyons.edu/academics/schools/ppl/index.php.

YIC participants are earning one or more of the following Career Skills Certificates of Completion: Emerging Leaders, Fundamentals of Communication, Customer Relations, Mindful Coworker, Career Strategist, Management Toolbox, Survive and Thrive in the Workplace, Workplace Essentials and Career and Life Exploration.

YIC, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Clarita provides career-skills training, employment services and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities. All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers. For more information, visit yicunity.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
FULL STORY...

June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC

June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

Former CalArts Faculty Wins Tony Award for ‘Topdog Underdog’

Former CalArts Faculty Wins Tony Award for ‘Topdog Underdog’
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play "Topdog/Underdog," which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant

COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
FULL STORY...

June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show

June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. "Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.
Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to "Be Patriotic With Us" and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.
July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a trail advisory for lanes of the Santa Clara River Trail under the Whites Canyon Bridge.
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
2023 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
The Masters University Mustangs Men's Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.
2023 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
June 30: Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism at The MAIN
Attend an intimate and unforgettable night of mystery at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. when "Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism" takes the stage.
June 30: Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism at The MAIN
Former CalArts Faculty Wins Tony Award for ‘Topdog Underdog’
Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play "Topdog/Underdog," which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.
Former CalArts Faculty Wins Tony Award for ‘Topdog Underdog’
June 20: Planning Commission Holds Public Hearings on Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 20: Planning Commission Holds Public Hearings on Projects
City Council Unanimously Approves Acquisition of Hart Park
A unanimous 5-0 vote of the Santa Clarita City Council has paved the way for the acquisition of William S. Hart Park in Newhall from the county of Los Angeles. Hart Park is the last county park remaining in the city limits of the city of Santa Clarita.
City Council Unanimously Approves Acquisition of Hart Park
SCV’s Marie Wise-Hawkins Releases New Song, ‘Island Time’
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has released her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
SCV’s Marie Wise-Hawkins Releases New Song, ‘Island Time’
SCV Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members
June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24000 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public
Six Productions Filming in SCV June 19-23
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 19 - Sunday, June 23.
Six Productions Filming in SCV June 19-23
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Saturday June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: