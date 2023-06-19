June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC

Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

During the ceremony, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants in the Yes I Can Unity Through Music and Education program will receive certificates earned through the successful completion of career-skills courses offered by College of the Canyons’ School of Personal and Professional Learning.

Accomplished singer-songwriter, Adin Boyer, will serve as keynote speaker. A top contestant on American Idol, Boyer will draw from his own experience as a creative living with autism. After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from California Institute of the Arts, he released his debut EP in 2021. Boyer’s second EP, which will be released this year, amplifies the disability community and features other artists with disabilities.

Other presenters include:

— City of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs, chair of the SCV Mayor’s Committee for Employment of Individuals with Disabilities, who will talk about the value of hiring people with disabilities.

— James Fauntleroy, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer as well as co-founder of 1500 Sound Academy, who will share his role in helping train YIC students in music production, mixing, songwriting, business management, and artist branding.

— John Prabhu, co-founder of LA North Studios, who will discuss the benefits of hiring YIC participants.

— Jake Arvizu, YIC participant and stage manager at LA North Studios, who will reflect on his experience working in the entertainment industry.

“Through partnerships open-minded entertainment industry leaders and the hard work of our participants, Yes I Can turns the passions of creatives with disabilities into paychecks as they pursue their dream careers,” said YIC Executive Director Bret Lieberman. “The individuals who will be recognized on Saturday have demonstrated a commitment to building the skills they need to be exceptional employees.”

YIC is dedicated to providing quality career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities interested in pursuing employment opportunities within the entertainment industry. Through partnerships with companies like LA North Studios, Remo, Migrate Sound and SCVTV, YIC participants are able to make valuable contributions as employees, interns, and mentees. Careers pursued by YIC students include music production, sound design, screenwriting, animation, visual special effects, voiceover, digital media, graphic design, computer app development, video game design, prop design, craft services and TV/film production and post-production.

Free, noncredit courses available through the School of Personal and Professional Learning allow individuals of all ages and abilities to enhance their workplace skills. Each certificate requires successful completion of a series of courses such as: Public Speaking in the Workplace, Organizational Leadership, Communications Strategies in the Workplace, and Self-Awareness, among others. For more information visit www.canyons.edu/academics/schools/ppl/index.php.

YIC participants are earning one or more of the following Career Skills Certificates of Completion: Emerging Leaders, Fundamentals of Communication, Customer Relations, Mindful Coworker, Career Strategist, Management Toolbox, Survive and Thrive in the Workplace, Workplace Essentials and Career and Life Exploration.

YIC, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Clarita provides career-skills training, employment services and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities. All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers. For more information, visit yicunity.org.

