June 25: Take a Tour of COC’s Advanced Technology Center

See how the Advanced Technology Center is helping train the next class of skilled technicians with a tour of the facility.

The Advanced Technology Center is a world-class advanced manufacturing & technology facility that will help meet the demand for skilled technicians in the Santa Clarita Valley and Greater Los Angeles area.

The 13,500 sq. ft. facility provides education and hands-on training for the future of work in high-demand, high-skill, high-wage jobs.

The ATC offers program pathways in Advanced Manufacturing, Welding and Robotics. Programs are designed to allow students acceleration in obtaining industry-recognized certificates/credentials to immediately enter into employment or to stack toward an associate degree.

Presenters

Harriet Happel serves in the role of Dean of Career Education, Integrative Learning and the Employment Center at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California. She is also an instructor in the disciplines of Advanced Manufacturing, Business, and Career Skills. Currently, Harriet serves on the executive board for the California Community College Association of Occupational Education as the Communications Officer. Harriet also serves as a board member with the National Coalition of Advanced Technology Centers.

Harriet’s undergraduate work was completed at the University of California, San Diego in Political Science and she completed her MBA at Keller Graduate School of Management with specializations in Project Management and Sustainability. Harriet also holds a certification from the University of Vermont in Campus Sustainability Leadership and is a certified instructor in Phi Theta Kappa’s Leadership Development Studies Program and the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute Leadership Development Program

Before entering education, Harriet worked in Business and Manufacturing as a program manager.

In her tenure at College of the Canyons, Harriet has been very involved in new program introduction for career education. Currently, she is the project manager for the Advanced Technology Center and the regional Fire Academy that is targeted to open at the Del Valle Training center in fall of 2025. She also manages the Strong Workforce Partnership funding, California Apprenticeship Initiative grants, and the Perkins V grant allocations.

Justin Wallace serves as the Director of Business Partnerships & Workforce Engagement at College of the Canyons. He currently oversees the Interim Advanced Technology Center (ATC) building that houses the new manufacturing and robotics programs. In addition, Justin manages the College’s Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship initiatives and is responsible for expanding these programs across multiple disciplines. He works closely with the business community to provide Employment Training Panel (ETP) funded training programs to upskill the current workforce and develops programs to get job seekers into high-skill, high-demand, high-wage careers.

