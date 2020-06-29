June 30: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting

Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Tuesday, June 30, at 8:00 a.m. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/no1ahWFIUmc. To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, please email written comments to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Monday, June 29. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and will be limited to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. Note: This meeting will include a Public Hearing for item X-C – 2020/21 Budget. Items on the agenda also include a discussion regarding a plan for return to school in the fall and an update on Opportunities for Learning (OFL) for Summer School 2020. To view the full agenda online, see below: Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board

William S. Hart Union HSD

June 30, 2020 8:00AM

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/no1ahWFIUmc To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, please email written comments to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., June 29. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and will be limited to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. NOTE: This meeting will include a Public Hearing for item X-C – 2020/21 Budget. I. Call to Order (7:30 a.m.) II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum III. Public Comments for Closed Session Items Quick Summary / Abstract: If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., June 29. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. IV. Closed Session IV.A. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957) Quick Summary / Abstract: Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection. IV.B. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association. IV.C. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with California School Employees Association. V. Report of Closed Session Action VI. Public Session (8:00 a.m.) VII. Pledge of Allegiance VIII. Approval of Agenda IX. Public Comments for Special Meeting Items Quick Summary / Abstract: To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., June 23. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. X. Special Items Quick Summary / Abstract: X.A. Recommendation for Personnel Commission Budget for Fiscal Year 2020/21 Speaker: John-Anthony Muraki, Director of Classified Personnel Quick Summary / Abstract: The Personnel Commission conducted a public hearing on its proposed 2020/21 budget on May 14, 2020, and voted to adopt the proposed budget at its meeting on May 28, 2020.



Rationale: The Personnel Commission conducted a public hearing on its proposed 2020/21 budget on May 14, 2020, and voted to adopt the budget at its meeting on May 28, 2020. The Personnel Commission Budget for fiscal year 2020/21 is being presented to the Governing Board for approval. Please consider the following information: 1. Salary, Statutory and Health Benefits (Object 2000/3000) Salaries reflect all applicable salary step and longevity increments for Personnel Commission staff. The District Director of Fiscal Services provided the salary, statutory benefit, and health benefit costs. 2. Supplies and Equipment Replacement (Object 4000) Amounts to cover general supplies, equipment, and expenses are budgeted as is essential in supporting the services provided. 3. Operating Expenses (Object 5000) The budget includes funds to cover the cost of standard operating expenses, such as the online application system, test scanner, recruitment ads, commission memberships, and expenses incurred when using exam raters from other districts. Financial Impact: The proposed Personnel Commission Budget for 2020/21 has a fiscal implication of $694,699 from the Unrestricted General Fund. Recommended Motion: Approve the Personnel Commission Budget for fiscal year 2020/21. Attachments: Annual Budget of Personnel Commission for Fiscal Year 2020-2021

District Approval Form X.B. Local Control and Accountability Plan COVID-19 Operations Written Report Speaker: Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development Quick Summary / Abstract: The Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) COVID-19 Operations Written Report provides the community with an understanding of the changes the District has put in place and the services provided during the period of school closures. Rationale: Executive Order N-56-20, issued by Governor Newsom on April 22, 2020, empowers schools to focus on responding to COVID-19 and to provide transparency to their communities. The order requires districts to develop a written report to the community that explains how the Local Educational Agency (LEA) responded to school closures beginning in March 2020. The Order extends from July 1, 2020, to December 15, 2020, the deadline for a school district governing boards to adopt the Local Control and Accountability Plan and the budget overview for parents. The Order also requires the Governing Board of the LEA to adopt, during the same meeting at which the governing board adopts the annual budget, due before July 1, 2020, a written report to the community that explains the changes to program offerings that the LEA has made in response to school closures to address the COVID-19 emergency and the major impacts of such closures on students and families. The report must detail how the LEA is meeting the needs of unduplicated pupils during the period of school closures and the steps taken by the LEA to support the following: delivery of high-quality distance learning opportunities; providing school meals in non-congregate settings; and arranging for supervision of students during ordinary school hours. The content to be included in the report aligns with the prior Executive Order N-26-20 which outlined the conditions under which California public local education agencies retained state funding in the event of physical school closure. School districts are required to submit the written report in conjunction with submission of the adopted annual budget to the county office of education. School districts must post a copy of the written report on the homepage of their internet website. Recommended Motion: Approve the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) COVID-19 Operations Written Report. Attachments: 2020 LCAP COVID-19 Operations Written Report X.C. Public Hearing – 2020/21 Budget Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: A public hearing regarding the District’s 2020/21 Budget will be conducted. Rationale: California Education Code Sections 42103 and 42127 require that, on or before July 1 of each year, the governing board of each school district hold a public hearing on the budget to be adopted for the subsequent fiscal year, and adopt a budget subsequent to the public hearing. Furthermore, the budget and supporting documentation must be available for public review at least three working days prior to the public hearing.

The initial 2020/21 Budget for the District has been prepared using the state-required forms. A summary of proposed revenues, expenditures, transfers, and fund balances for all funds are attached. Staff will make a presentation on the budget at the meeting and a public hearing will be conducted.The District has prepared the budget using the Governor’s May Revision proposal as the basis for the budget assumptions, and notes that at the time of preparation, the State of California had not yet enacted a 2020/21 Budget Act. Therefore, some of the assumptions included in the District’s budget plan may change. In accordance with statute, the District will revise the Adopted Budget to reflect changes, as necessary, in projected income or expenditures within 45 days of the final State budget adoption.The Governing Board will be presented with the action item to approve the District’s proposed 2020/21 Budget on June 30, 2020. X.D. 2020/21 Budget Adoption Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: The final 2020/21 Budget is attached and presented to the Governing Board for adoption, consistent with the requirements of the California Education Code Sections 42103 and 42127. Financial Impact: As reflected in the attached 2020/21 Budget. Recommended Motion: Staff recommends the Governing Board adopt the 2020/21 Budget as presented and forward to the Los Angeles County Office of Education for approval. Attachments: 2020-21 Budget Adoption X.E. Return to School Planning – Compliance with State Guidelines and County Health Orders Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: The Hart District has the challenging task of designing a plan for a return to school in the fall that complies with state mandates and the County Health Order – while also balancing the desires of the community we serve.



Rationale: The Hart District Governing Board will ultimately make the decision about the specific details of reopening plans. However, while the Hart Board has the authority to make decisions with regard to some aspects of reopening plans, the scope of the decisions the Board can make is limited by local and state health orders. The local health jurisdiction (Los Angeles County Department of Health) and the state health authority (California Department of Public Health) both have the authority to issue orders that limit the scope of reopening plans. Currently, the LA County Health Order does not allow for the “full reopening” of schools within Los Angeles County. The Hart District Governing Board does not have the authority to ignore the County Health Order. Proposed plans for the fall semester are designed to do the following: 1) Comply with LA County Health Order requirements as a means to keep students, staff, and

families safe and to minimize the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

2) Provide options for parents (either online or blended models of instruction).

3) Bring students back to campus as quickly as it is deemed safe to do so. XI. Consent Calendar Quick Summary / Abstract: Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time. XI.A. Public Disclosure of Reserve Economic Uncertainties (REU) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Public disclosure of the Reserve for Economic Uncertainties (REU) per Education Code Section 42127 (a) for 2020/21 school year. Attachments: 2020-21 REU Disclosure XI.B. Resolution No. 19/20-43 Temporary Transfers from the School Pools Fund Maintained by the Los Angeles County Treasurer for Fiscal Year 2020/21 Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: A request for delegated authority to allow for temporary transfers from the School Pools Fund maintained by the Los Angeles County Treasurer for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval. Rationale: Temporary borrowing from the Los Angeles County Treasurer (Treasurer) to meet immediate cash deficiencies between July 1 and the last Monday in April is allowed, per Article XVI, Section 6, of the California Constitution. Staff is requesting that the Board delegate the authority to borrow from the School Pools Fund maintained by the Los Angeles County Treasurer. Recommended Motion: Approve Resolution No. 19/20-43 delegating authority to the Superintendent or Designee to allow temporary borrowing from the School Pools Fund maintained by the Los Angeles County Treasurer. Attachments: Resolution No 19/20-43 XI.C. Resolution No. 19/20-44 Acknowledging Fiscal Responsibility for the 2020/21 Budget Adoption Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: The template used for Resolution No. 19/20-44 is required of all districts in Los Angeles County who, for the 2020-21 and two outlying school years, cannot meet their fiscal responsibilities in at least one of the three years based on current budget forecasts.



Rationale: Upon approval by the Governing Board, the District will be submitting a qualified budget to the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) and California Department of Education. A qualified budget indicates that in one of the three budget years forecast in the budget document, the District is unable to meet its financial obligations. Budget projections in the 2020-21 school year and two subsequent school years budget were developed using the Governor’s May Revise data. LACOE has requested that the Board of Trustees submit the following resolution indicating that the Board understands that there will most likely be additional budget adjustments and a mid year revision required for this fiscal year as a result of the COVID-19 economic impact. Approval of this resolution will satisfy LACOE that the District will take appropriate budget action as required based on these anticipated changes to address the qualified status we are submitting based on final adopted budget from the State of California and an anticipated mid year revision to the budget. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-44 acknowledging fiscal responsibility for the 2020/21 Budget adoption.



Attachments: Resolution No. 19/20-44 Fiscal Responsibility XI.D. Addendum to Agreement Between William S. Hart Union High School District and Opportunities for Learning (OFL) for Summer School – 2020 Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: The summer school program agreement with Opportunities for Learning (OFL) has been updated for Summer School 2020. Rationale: An agreement with OFL, specifically outlining the 2020 summer school program, the respective responsibilities of each partner, and listing the schools where summer school will be held in 2020 has been reviewed by staff and is being presented for approval by the Governing Board. Recommended Motion: Approve the Summer Program Agreement Between William S. Hart Union High School District and OFL-WSH, LLC – 2020. Attachments: 2020 OFL Summer MOU

2020 OFL-WSH Summer Program Budget Attachment A

2020 Summer Program OFL-WSH MOU Attachments B-D

CORRECTED Summer Program Agreement with OFL – July 2020 added 2/18/20 dd XI.E. Approval of Consent Calendar XII. Closed Session Quick Summary / Abstract: This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item IV – Closed Session, if needed.



XIII. Return to Public Session/Adjournment Disability Information: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading... Related