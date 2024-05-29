header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 29
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
| Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Ruben_Hernandez_LaSonadora

The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.

Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

“Celebrating Diversity” showcases a collection of artworks from a diverse group of artists, each piece celebrating the myriad of cultures, perspectives and identities that enrich our communities. With a wide range of mediums, each artwork offers an experience that reflects our shared human experiences and aims to foster dialogue and understanding through compelling narratives.

Dianne Foderaro’s “See Me” is a mixed-media media portrait exploring the complexity of identity and self-perception.

Ruben Hernandez’ “Love Your Neighbor” is an oil painting capturing a vibrant market scene emphasizing community, connection and everyday joys. And Taylor Thomas’ “Happy Birthday (Stevie’s Version)” is a playful and colorful collage reimagining a childhood birthday celebration, layered with cultural and digital references.

Each artwork not only showcases the unique vision of each artist, but also stands as a testament to the diverse experiences that enrich our community.

Please join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the original artworks on Friday, June 7, 6-8 p.m at the First Floor Gallery. Enjoy light refreshments and live music throughout the evening.

Exhibiting Artists: Barbara Tabachnick, Bruce Naiem, Chiho Harazaki, Dianne Foderaro, Doug Pearsall, Elizabeth Chislett, Elizabeth Hall, Faye Abharian, Guanyu Zhao, Habeba Mostafa, Jane Driscoll, Jennie E. Park, Karol Blumenthal, Katie McGuire, Kenny DeMartines, Larry Richardson, Lorena Uriostegui, Naomi Young, Rosa Villanueva, Ruben Hernandez, Shan Li, Smonica Lin, Susie Danielyan, Taylor Thomas, Valerie Gaerlan, Yvette Nicole Kolodji.

For inquiries and to purchase artwork, please contact the artist directly. Delivery will be arranged by the artist after the show ends on Sept, 18.

For more information on art in Santa Clarita visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country

June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...

June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall

June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN

Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
FULL STORY...

June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor

June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
FULL STORY...

June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike

June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
From June 1–8, 2024, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Los Angeles Countny Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business" on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
June 19: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at BBSI
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its June After Hours Business Mixer on Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at BBSI, 25124 Springfield Court Suite 150, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 19: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at BBSI
May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Search and Rescue Team will benefit from a fundraiser to be held Thursday, May 30 at Mendocino Farms from 2-9 p.m.
May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms
May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Santa Clarita Valley residents to expect temporary traffic delays on Sand Canyon Road near Condor Ridge Road beginning Wednesday, May 29.
May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’
Several months ago, a student paused before class to ask Julie Larson, Ph.D., how she was feeling about her upcoming retirement. She laughed.
TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’
Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title
MARION, Ind. -- Caleb Pouliot came less than two inches from claiming his third national title in two years on the final day of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field National Championships in Marion, Ind.
Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title
Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube
The award-winning documentary “SPELLERS,” the crew of which included alumni of The Master’s University and a TMU faculty member, is now available to watch for free on YouTube.
Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube
Veteran Peer Access Merges with Military Affairs Department
On May 21, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a recommendation submitted by Supervisors Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and Lindsey Horvath instructing the L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) to take the lead on future collaboration and coordination with the state and federal Departments of Veterans Affairs.
Veteran Peer Access Merges with Military Affairs Department
State’s Fiscal Watchdog Sees Positive Signs in Reducing Deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget has helped some of the Golden State’s budget woes, though financial problems continue to loom on the horizon, the state Legislative Analyst’s Office said Friday.
State’s Fiscal Watchdog Sees Positive Signs in Reducing Deficit
TMU’s Larson Struggles in NAIA Championships’ Final Round
Jonathan Larson started the final round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf Championships tied for ninth, but a 9-over 81 dropped him to T27 on the final day of competition.
TMU’s Larson Struggles in NAIA Championships’ Final Round
June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos
The community is invited to come tour Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark and enjoy the harmonies of the Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet Sunday, June 2.
June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos
SCVNews.com