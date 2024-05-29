June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.

Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

“Celebrating Diversity” showcases a collection of artworks from a diverse group of artists, each piece celebrating the myriad of cultures, perspectives and identities that enrich our communities. With a wide range of mediums, each artwork offers an experience that reflects our shared human experiences and aims to foster dialogue and understanding through compelling narratives.

Dianne Foderaro’s “See Me” is a mixed-media media portrait exploring the complexity of identity and self-perception.

Ruben Hernandez’ “Love Your Neighbor” is an oil painting capturing a vibrant market scene emphasizing community, connection and everyday joys. And Taylor Thomas’ “Happy Birthday (Stevie’s Version)” is a playful and colorful collage reimagining a childhood birthday celebration, layered with cultural and digital references.

Each artwork not only showcases the unique vision of each artist, but also stands as a testament to the diverse experiences that enrich our community.

Please join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the original artworks on Friday, June 7, 6-8 p.m at the First Floor Gallery. Enjoy light refreshments and live music throughout the evening.

Exhibiting Artists: Barbara Tabachnick, Bruce Naiem, Chiho Harazaki, Dianne Foderaro, Doug Pearsall, Elizabeth Chislett, Elizabeth Hall, Faye Abharian, Guanyu Zhao, Habeba Mostafa, Jane Driscoll, Jennie E. Park, Karol Blumenthal, Katie McGuire, Kenny DeMartines, Larry Richardson, Lorena Uriostegui, Naomi Young, Rosa Villanueva, Ruben Hernandez, Shan Li, Smonica Lin, Susie Danielyan, Taylor Thomas, Valerie Gaerlan, Yvette Nicole Kolodji.

For inquiries and to purchase artwork, please contact the artist directly. Delivery will be arranged by the artist after the show ends on Sept, 18.

For more information on art in Santa Clarita visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

