The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is a review of the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.

The Arts Commission will meet in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The 2019 Arts Commission Work Plan identified the following recommendation from the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan as a priority: Begin exploration of a museum in Old Town Newhall. This recommendation has been discussed by the members of the Newhall Arts and Entertainment District Committee and staff and there are currently two efforts to advance this recommendation.

Both of these efforts are focused on celebrating Santa Clarita’s heritage and culture.

The first is an ongoing discussion by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society to develop their buildings at Heritage Junction, located in William S. Hart Park, with an emphasis on the Pardee House as a site for rotating exhibits. The goal of this effort is to create a space that tells the various stories of Santa Clarita’s history through exhibits representing multiple perspectives. The organization is currently in the process of hiring a consultant to lead the next stage of the museum’s development.

The second effort to develop a museum in Old Town Newhall is through the city of Santa Clarita releasing a Request for Proposals to develop a feasibility study for a museum and cultural center. The feasibility study will determine the best focus, size, and location for a combination museum and cultural center that will be used as a venue to celebrate the history and heritage of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.

