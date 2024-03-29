Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement in honor of César Chávez Day on Sunday, March 31:

“As César Chávez’s 97th birthday approaches, may we reflect on his legacy and the values he modeled. He is an American hero that stood tall and was the first to fight for labor and civil rights of farm workers. He was a humble yet inspiring leader that created a remarkable coalition focused on achieving respect, fair wages, and humane living conditions.

I, too, believe in the power of collaboration and am committed to continuing to forge strong partnerships between labor leaders and Los Angeles County. I continue to be inspired by César Chávez’s extraordinary humanitarian work and approach to public service. He led by example, with courage and moral conviction. Chavez’s achievements and legacy have cemented his place in our country’s history and will never be forgotten.”

Cesar Chavez was an American labor leader and civil rights activist. Along with Dolores Huerta, he co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), which later merged with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee (AWOC) to become the United Farm Workers (UFW) labor union. He died April 23, 1993.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...