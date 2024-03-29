Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024
Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
|
The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
|
In honor of World Autiam Day on Tuesday, April 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Aging and Disabilities will host an informational webinar for those eager to gain a deeper understanding of autism and its complexities.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program.
|
we reflect on his legacy and the values he modeled. He is an American hero that stood tall and was the first to fight for labor and civil rights of farm workers.
|
The Master's Univeristy track and field teams achieved 12 new NAIA national qualifying marks and two school records in two separate meets, the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the Westmont Collegiate Invitational.
|
College of Canyons will host a series of Express Admission Days in April to provide new students with step-by-step guidance through the admissions process.
|
If you're looking for a fun weekday activity to kickoff spring join florist Paige Stone who will lead a workshop in spring floral arrangements on Tuesday, April 19. There will be two sessions at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the much-anticipated 2024 Business Expo, designed to spotlight and celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community of the SCV will return on June 28, 4-8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year on Friday, April 26.
|
Qiana Tarlow, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be showcasing "Liquid Botanicals," her watercolor art at the Vernon Gallery inside the Canyon Theatre Guild. The show will run through April 28.
|
As a family-focused community, fun and unique events for our residents are what we do best. Whether it’s thousands of people at our Concerts in the Park series or hiking with friends out in our open spaces, engaging events that include everyone is what sets us apart from other communities. Speaking of which, get ready for an egg-citing event this spring at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente!
|
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
|
Los Angeles County Public Works is updating the Los Angeles County Bicycle Master Plan.
|
College of the Canyons mens golf got back on track during its return to conference play on Monday, carding a five-man score of 370 to top the eight-team field at Brookside Golf Course and maintain its unblemished conference mark.
|
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2023-24 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
|
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today unveiled the latest L.A. County Health Survey, which gathers vital data on health behaviors, conditions, neighborhood settings, and the needs of L.A .County residents, informing future public health policies and programs.
|
Due to the projected rain forecast, Eggstravaganza will now be held indoors at the Canyon Country Community Center beginning promptly at 10 a.m. on March 30.
|
To support the mental health of California's young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $25 million to 28 tribal and community-based organizations across the state.
|
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a dedication ceremony to unveil the Michele Jenkins Softball Team Room in honor of the longtime board member and ardent softball program supporter’s nearly 40 years of service to the district.
|
PFLAG Santa Clarita has announced the establishment of the Peggy and Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to LGBTQIA+ students pursuing higher education and committed to advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights and promoting diversity and inclusion.
|
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
|
The California Department of Public Health launched the “Never a Bother” campaign, a youth suicide prevention public awareness and outreach campaign for youth, young adults, and their parents, caregivers, and allies.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites the community to "Let the Sunshine In," a delightful evening of food, wine and song at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraising benefit.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.