header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program
| Monday, May 27, 2024

Ken StriplinRenew Your Love for Books with the 2024 Summer Reading Program

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” – Dr. Seuss

As the summer approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library offers our community the opportunity to embrace the power of reading. Staff has been hard at work creating engaging and exciting activities to promote reading, aligning with this year’s 2024 Summer Reading Program theme, “Read, Renew, Repeat.” Understanding the importance of making reading enjoyable and accessible to all age groups, the Library has curated a diverse range of activities, musical performances, crafts, special events and of course, plenty of reading opportunities – all centered around encouraging participants to be environmentally conscious.

Make sure to sign your kids up to participate in entertaining scavenger hunts, unleash their creativity with tie-dye bandana workshops and compete in Top Chef Jr to ignite their culinary passions. Teens can explore environmental themes with Enviroscape water tasting, participate in community cleanups to foster a sense of responsibility and engage in hands-on terrarium making to blend science with creativity. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy the Mushroom terrarium activities, explore the world of Mason jar hydroponics and unleash their artistic flair with wine-to-cup etching. Through these innovative activities, the Santa Clarita Public Library is not only promoting reading and upcycling, but also creating memorable experiences that inspire a lifelong love of literature for everyone in our community.

In addition to the exciting lineup of activities for all ages, the Santa Clarita Public Library is proud to offer special presentations and events across all three Branches on a weekly basis. From informative sessions about our community’s water services by SCV Water to engaging presentations on recycling services by Burrtec, attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into important aspects of sustainability.

We are also pleased to announce that Lunch at the Library will be back this summer. School Day Café will provide lunches at both the Newhall and Canyon Country Branches. This program ensures that students get a healthy, well-balanced meal each day as part of the Summer Reading Program, serving children and teens 18 and under. Served Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., this program aims to support families and provide a nutritious meal option.

To further enrich your family’s Summer Reading Experience, the Library offers the ‘Check it OUTside’ program every Wednesday at various parks in the City, featuring outdoor activities led by Library staff.

Sign up now to participate in our Summer Reading program, simply register yourself or your family members to track your reading progress and engage in various challenges from June 10 through July 27, for the opportunity to win prizes. Find more information and sign up at SantaClaritaReads.com to begin the challenge and for the opportunity to earn prizes, win books and maybe even win the grand prize. Join our community in an effort to become life-long learners and may the reading begin!

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program
Monday, May 27, 2024
As the summer approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library offers our community the opportunity to embrace the power of reading.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, May 24, 2024
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Monday, May 20, 2024
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
Thursday, May 16, 2024
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth

Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth
Monday, May 13, 2024
May is National Foster Youth Month! It was an honor to coauthor a motion at this week's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting to celebrate. 
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’
Several months ago, a student paused before class to ask Julie Larson, Ph.D., how she was feeling about her upcoming retirement. She laughed.
TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’
Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title
MARION, Ind. -- Caleb Pouliot came less than two inches from claiming his third national title in two years on the final day of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field National Championships in Marion, Ind.
Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title
Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube
The award-winning documentary “SPELLERS,” the crew of which included alumni of The Master’s University and a TMU faculty member, is now available to watch for free on YouTube.
Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube
Veteran Peer Access Merges with Military Affairs Department
On May 21, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a recommendation submitted by Supervisors Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and Lindsey Horvath instructing the L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) to take the lead on future collaboration and coordination with the state and federal Departments of Veterans Affairs.
Veteran Peer Access Merges with Military Affairs Department
State’s Fiscal Watchdog Sees Positive Signs in Reducing Deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget has helped some of the Golden State’s budget woes, though financial problems continue to loom on the horizon, the state Legislative Analyst’s Office said Friday.
State’s Fiscal Watchdog Sees Positive Signs in Reducing Deficit
TMU’s Larson Struggles in NAIA Championships’ Final Round
Jonathan Larson started the final round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf Championships tied for ninth, but a 9-over 81 dropped him to T27 on the final day of competition.
TMU’s Larson Struggles in NAIA Championships’ Final Round
June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos
The community is invited to come tour Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark and enjoy the harmonies of the Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet Sunday, June 2.
June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International (LAX) airport while infectious on May 19, 2024.  
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program
As the summer approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library offers our community the opportunity to embrace the power of reading.
Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program
Matadors Celebrate 2024 Commencement
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge never fails to disappoint, and 2024 has been no exception: Eight joyous ceremonies kicked off May 11 with Honors Convocation, and continued May 17-20 as graduates from eight colleges crossed the stage.
Matadors Celebrate 2024 Commencement
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
June 1: Be Part of the Bottlecap Recycled Art Project
ARTree invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to be a part of this recycled bottlecap art project. Families can participate in the making of the mural at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Library on June 1, from 2:30-4 p.m.
June 1: Be Part of the Bottlecap Recycled Art Project
June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation
Calgrove SB Off Ramp Nighttime Closure May 29-June 28
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, OHLA-USA will be extending the existing southbound Calgrove Boulevard off ramp.
Calgrove SB Off Ramp Nighttime Closure May 29-June 28
Celebrate Third Annual California State Parks Week June 12-16
The public is invited to celebrate the third annual California State Parks Week, June 12-16. This year’s theme: “This is Where You Live” will offer more than 200 events presented by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and California State Parks Foundation.
Celebrate Third Annual California State Parks Week June 12-16
June 14-15: NAACP Santa Clarita Junteenth Two-Day Celebration
The NAACP Santa Clarita will host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration over two days, June 14-15. Day one will feature an adults only game night mixer and day two will feature a family celebration at Central Park.
June 14-15: NAACP Santa Clarita Junteenth Two-Day Celebration
June 8-9: Santa Clarita Ballet Performs ‘The Wizard of Oz’
Santa Clarita Ballet will present "The Wizard of Oz" on the main stage of the Santa Clarita Perfomring Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday and Sunday June 8-9 at 2 p.m.
June 8-9: Santa Clarita Ballet Performs ‘The Wizard of Oz’
Free Kids, Family Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
The Remo Music Center is dedicated to providing an atmosphere where people from all walks of life, of all ages, with or without a musical background, can experience making music with others in a welcoming, friendly, non-challenging environment and experience the benefit and joys of making music.
Free Kids, Family Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Painted Turtle Volunteer Cabin Counselors Sought
Volunteer Cabin Counselors at The Painted Turtle Camp are being sought for June 8 - July 30. The mission of The Painted Turtle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.
Painted Turtle Volunteer Cabin Counselors Sought
Wildland Weed Warriors Sought for Open Space Areas
The city of Santa Clarita invites volunteers to join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, or Taylor Trailhead to feed the local pollinators and wildlife. For this project, volunteers should bring work gloves. A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.
Wildland Weed Warriors Sought for Open Space Areas
Schiavo’s Legislative Package Advances to Senate
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced that all of her bills on the Assembly floor have passed with all but one receiving bipartisan support, and are now moving forward for consideration in the Senate.
Schiavo’s Legislative Package Advances to Senate
SCVNews.com