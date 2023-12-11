Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability

A Festive Guide to Recycling Right this Holiday Season!

As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet. The holiday season is known for its festive spirit, but it’s also a time when we see approximately 25 percent more waste generated. This year, let’s celebrate responsibly while making a positive impact on our environment.

One way to reduce waste is by getting creative with gift wrapping. Instead of traditional paper, consider using reusable items like canvas tote bags, bandanas or scarves. Not only does it add a personal touch to your presents, but it also minimizes your environmental footprint. If you opt for wrapping paper, choose varieties without foil or glitter, as those options can be recycled. Remember, gift bags can be reused, as can much of the wrapping paper and ribbons. Fold them carefully and pack them away with the holiday decorations for use next year. Gift-giving takes center stage during the holidays, and what better way to show you care than by giving the gift of sustainability? Reusable travel coffee mugs, water bottles or portable bamboo utensils make thoughtful and eco-friendly presents that contribute to a greener future.

Let’s also focus on minimizing food waste during our festive gatherings. Plan your menu thoughtfully to determine the right amount of food to prepare. Having reusable containers on hand ensures that leftovers can be shared with guests, minimizing waste and spreading holiday cheer. When it comes to disposing of holiday waste, remember that gift boxes, most wrapping paper, greeting cards and all cardboard packaging are recyclable. Burrtec will collect extra holiday recycling for the week following Christmas – just place the excess in bags next to your regular containers on collection day.

Fresh holiday trees and wreaths can find a new purpose after the celebrations. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 13, place your trees and wreaths in the green organics container, or beside it, on your regular collection day. Ensure all ornaments, lights and tree stands are removed, and if your tree is six feet or taller, consider cutting it in half. Unfortunately, flocked trees will not be able to be recycled. For added convenience, three drop-off locations will be available during the same time period: Central Park, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center. Let’s make this holiday season not only festive but also environmentally conscious. By adopting these simple practices, we can collectively reduce our ecological footprint and pave the way for a sustainable future. For more green tips and resources visit GreenSantaClarita.com. Wishing you a joyous and eco-friendly holiday season!

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

