Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 9
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Oct 9, 2023
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
|
California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors' first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
|
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team went on the road to play one of the toughest opponents in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
|
Buoyed by three straight wins to close out the first half of the season, College of the Canyons continues to climb the state's Top-25 rankings.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
|
As the sun begins to set earlier and the days become cooler, this is the best time to get out into nature and enjoy our open spaces.
|
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
|
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
|
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
|
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
|
Capture chills and thrills one scream at a time at the next Monster Mash SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 19. The last SENSES Block Party of the year will feature a spooky Halloween theme.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Dominique Noelle Robert. She is a 23-year-old female Black who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 a.m., on the 25500 block of Durant Place in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch.
|
Diné artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon, a graduate of California Institute of the Arts (Music MFA 2004), was named one of the 20 2023 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to consider joining the lawsuit filed by the city of Whittier to challenge the zero bail schedule implemented by the Superior Court in Los Angeles County on Oct. 1.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7.
|
The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.
|
The 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fundraiser presented by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|
A regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
|
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.